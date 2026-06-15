PM Modi, Slovak counterpart Fico explore new avenues of cooperation in several sectors

Bratislava, June 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on Monday explored new avenues of cooperation in several sectors besides exchanging perspectives on regional and global issues.

“PM Narendra Modi and PM Robert Fico reviewed the entire range of bilateral relations and explored new avenues of cooperation in trade and investment, defence and security, technology and innovation, space and nuclear energy, education and culture, talent mobility and people-to-people exchanges,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X after the bilateral discussions.

They also exchanged perspectives on regional and global issues, including reform of the United Nations.

“The leaders noted that the implementation of the historic India-EU (European Union) Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will unlock substantial opportunities in trade, manufacturing, investment and employment generations, particularly for the youth,” the MEA added.

They agreed to elevate India-Slovakia ties to a Comprehensive Partnership.

“The meeting resulted in several outcomes, including in the areas of digital tech, defence, cybersecurity, post-quantum technologies, audio-visual creation, mobility, scientific cooperation, including nuclear,” highlighted the MEA.

"I thank Prime Minister Fico for the warm welcome at the iconic Bratislava Castle. We shall keep working together to further strengthen the India-Slovakia friendship," PM Modi wrote on X after the meeting.

Both leaders viewed an exhibition of paintings created by Slovak children, inspired by Panchatantra and Jataka tales.

"The artworks underscore growing cultural bonds between India and Slovakia," said the MEA.

Addressing a joint press meet with PM Fico following their meeting in Bratislava, PM Modi said, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Fico for the warm welcome. He is an experienced leader and also a true friend of India. His friendship and unwavering commitment have played a special role in taking India-Slovakia relations to new heights. I am pleased that meeting him today has given me the opportunity to witness a historic moment in our bilateral ties."

"This visit marks the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia. On this historic occasion, we have decided to elevate our relationship to the level of a Comprehensive Partnership. This reflects our shared trust, shared priorities, and our shared vision for the future," he added.

Terming technology as a "key pillar" of future partnership between the two nations, PM Modi stated that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between India and Slovakia on digital technology will open up new possibilities for cooperation in digital public infrastructure.

–IANS

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