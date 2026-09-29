Soni Razdan looks back at ‘Shaque’ shoot with Parineeti Chopra: ‘Could not have asked for more’

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Veteran actress Soni Razdan looked back on her experience of shooting for the series ‘Shaque.’ She described it as an “absolutely wonderful experience."

Soni shared a series of pictures from the project, including glimpses with her co-star Parineeti Chopra. Reflecting on the journey, she said the experience had been special right from the first reading of the script to the final day of the shoot. The ‘Raazi’ actress also praised the cast, director Rensil D’Silva and the producers Sapna and Siddharth for creating a warm and comfortable atmosphere on the sets.

Soni further spoke about shooting in Chail Valley and Shimla, saying the crisp, chilly weather and the overall vibe added to the experience. She also thanked the entire cast and technical team for their hard work, while also expressing gratitude to Netflix for supporting the show. She described her co-stars as “such fun to work with” and appreciated the technical crew for working tirelessly throughout the shoot.

Sharing a video, Soni Razdan wrote, “Shooting for Shaque was without a doubt, pun intended, was an absolutely wonderful experience. Right from the first reading of the script, to the final shoot, to the brilliant cast that I worked with, to the talented director, Rensil d’Silva, and the producers who made us feel we were literally at home Sapna and Siddharth, from the location as you can see, and just from the whole vibe, the crisp chilli air of CHAIL Valley and Shimla – we could not have asked for more.”

She added, “I just want to thank everyone for giving me the best time in every which way. My wonderful cast thanks for being such fun to work with …The fabulous technical team that worked tirelessly day and night ..And the super Netflix team for supporting this show - thank you.”

“Shaque: Trust No One” marked Parineeti’s OTT debut. The crime thriller also featured Jennifer Winget, Anup Soni, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Sumeet Vyas. The show premiered on September 24 on Netflix.

--IANS

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