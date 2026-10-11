Ranji Trophy: Shami takes four-wicket haul; Smaran smashes century on captaincy debut on opening day

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) India fast bowler Mohammed Shami reminded the national selectors of his capability yet again as he took a four-wicket haul for Bengal in their opening Group C clash against Delhi at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Sunday.

Shami, who has been overlooked by Indian selectors despite his consistent performances in the domestic circuit, took 4-30 in 17.3 overs as Bengal bowled Delhi out for 240. The veteran also sent in nine maiden overs and bowled at a mingy economy of 1.70, showing his class once again.

Other India internationals, Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar, were also among the wickets, with Akash taking 2-74 in his 17 overs (4.40 economy) and Mukesh scalping 1-43 in 17 overs (2.50 economy). Off-spinner Aamir Gani took three wickets for 45 as he also played a crucial role with Bengal.

Meanwhile, Ravichandran Smaran marked his Karnataka captaincy debut with a stellar hundred against Andhra in a Group B clash at the Dr Gokaraju Liala Gangaaraju ACA Cricket Ground in Vijayawada.

Karnataka were in trouble at 22/4, but Smaran smashed 126 from 218 balls to bail the team out of trouble, with wicketkeeper Krishnan Shrijith hitting 58 and Madhav Bajaj scoring 33 to help Karnataka make 274. In reply, Andhra ended the day 16/2 with Shikhar Shetty and Madhav Bajaj taking a wicket each.

In another Group B fixture between Saurashtra and Chhattisgarh at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten at 72 at the end of Day 1 as Saurashtra made 308/4. Prerak Mankad also went back unscathed on 92, while opener Chirag Jani had scored 83 earlier.

Umesh Yadav also struck twice for Punjab in their fixture against Assam in New Chandigarh, but bad light forced an early stumps as Assam were 68/3.

In other Group C matches, Jharkhand's Sikhar Mohan made 143 as his team ended the Day 1 strong at 289/5 against Kerala at Keenan Stadium in Jamshedpur.

Gaurav Choudhary scored an unbeaten 121 to power Odisha to 272/3 against Gujarat in Ahmedabad, while Ankeet Bawne hit a hundred for Maharashtra to help them end Day 1 against Services at 289/5. Prithvi Shaw also made 70.

In Group A, Akshay Wadkar and Yash Rathod scored centuries to help Vidarbha end the day at 292/5 against Pondicherry after they were in trouble at 54/5. J&K seamer Rohit Sharma took his maiden five-wicket haul, playing after two years as Madhya Pradesh were bowled out for 196.

Baroda ended Day 1 at 204/3 after opener Shivalik Sharma made 62, while Deepak Hooda, having returned to his former team, remained unbeaten on 38.

Rinku Singh and Madhav Kaushik also scored centuries for Uttar Pradesh in their clash against Bihar to lift the team from 85/3 to 287/3 at the end of the day.

In Group D, India Test opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for a duck, but Mumbai's new captain went back unbeaten on 80, with Musheer Khan also scoring 65 as Mumbai ended the day on 249/5.

For Haryana, Anshul Kamboj picked a four-wicket haul to keep Himachal at 153/7 at the end of Day 1, while Karan Lamba scored 103 as Rajasthan ended Day 1 against Tamil Nadu strongly at 286/4.

--IANS

vm/hs