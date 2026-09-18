Rakul Preet Singh enjoys a much-needed escape with husband Jackky Bhagnani: ‘A little escape from the usual’

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh recently took some time away from her usual routine to enjoy a relaxing getaway with her husband, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani.

Sharing glimpses of the peaceful break on Instagram, the ‘Yaariyan’ actress reflected on how the getaway gave her an opportunity to slow down, unwind and enjoy the little moments. Sharing her video, she wrote, “A little escape from the usual, and exactly the kind of break I needed. Beautiful views, amazing food, slow mornings, good conversations and so many little moments that made the stay special.”

She added, “From the comfort of the property to simply enjoying the surroundings, everything felt like a reminder to pause, unwind and be present. Some getaways are about the destination, and some are simply about how the place makes you feel.”

The video montage captures Rakul making the most of her getaway with husband Jackky. From leisurely strolls and relaxing by the pool to enjoying beachside moments, the actress is seen soaking in the holiday atmosphere. The montage also features glimpses of the couple enjoying their evenings, including outings to nightclubs, along with moments of good food, scenic views and quality time together.

The series of clips gives a glimpse into Rakul’s laid-back vacation, showing her enjoying both the peaceful and fun-filled sides of the getaway with Jackky.

Both Rakul and Jackky often share glimpses of their life together on social media, giving a peek into their relationship and setting couple goals with their loved-up posts.

Earlier, Rakul Preet Singh had offered a glimpse into her professional and personal bond with husband Jackky Bhagnani. She shared that their work partnership was fuelled by constant laughter and endless conversations about food. The actress had shared a series of pictures with Jackky in a collaborative social media post, saying their shared synergy made building something exciting together as a couple a truly rewarding experience.

“People ask us what it’s like working together. The answer? Half the time we’re discussing work, the other half we’re laughing and discussing what to eat. It’s fun because I feel our synergy is aligned. “Building a life together is one thing. Building something you’re both excited about is a whole different experience,” she wrote as the caption.

--IANS

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