Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan to host IIFA Awards 2027 in Abu Dhabi

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) The upcoming edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) is set to be hosted by 2 sets of hosts. IIFA Digital Awards 2027 will be hosted by Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal, the IIFA Awards 2027 will be hosted by Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan.

The IIFA Awards 2027 will also see powerhouse performances by Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to take centre stage at IIFA 2027, adding his unparalleled star power to the celebrations.

Talking about his return to the IIFA stage, he said, “IIFA and I go back a long, long way. I have been part of this journey since its early years, and every time IIFA calls, there is a special feeling because it is not just an awards show, it is a celebration of our films, our people and the audiences who have given us so much love. I have performed at IIFA across the years, but coming back to Abu Dhabi always feels different. I have a deep connection with this city, and some very special memories here”.

He further mentioned, “Yas Island has become a beautiful home for IIFA, and the energy that the audiences bring is something you can feel the moment you step onto that stage. After everything we have created together over the years, I am looking forward to coming back, performing, having some fun and celebrating Indian cinema with everyone. IIFA 2027 is going to be another big one, and I am happy to be a part of it”.

The awards will be held at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on January 22 and January 23, and promise star power, music and entertainment, bringing together leading talent and Indian cinema enthusiasts from across the world.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is making his IIFA Digital Awards hosting debut, said in a statement, “For an actor, there are certain moments that come with a little extra nervousness and a lot of excitement and hosting the IIFA Digital Awards for the first time is definitely one of them. I have spent much of my journey standing in front of the camera and telling stories through characters, so stepping onto the IIFA stage in a completely different role is both exciting and humbling. In fact, this will be my first experience of hosting an awards show, which makes the moment even more special for me”.

“The digital world has transformed the way stories are created, discovered and loved, and IIFA recognising this new generation of storytelling feels very meaningful. To be part of that celebration alongside so many talented artists and creators is an honour. IIFA has always taken Indian cinema to audiences across the world, and I am looking forward to bringing that same spirit, warmth and, hopefully, a little bit of humour to the IIFA Digital Awards stage. I cannot wait to experience the magic of IIFA from the other side of the stage and I hope I can do justice to it”, he added.

--IANS

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