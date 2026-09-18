Sana Thampi opens up about her first collaboration with Kiran Rao for ‘Lust Stories 3’

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Actress Sana Thampi opened up about her first collaboration with filmmaker Kiran Rao for the upcoming anthology ‘Lust Stories 3.’

She shared insights into how she came on board the project and her experience of working with the acclaimed filmmaker. In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, Thampi stated, “Kiran is one of my favourite filmmakers, and we have seen the best come out of her. At the time of auditioning, I wasn't aware it was for her directorial or for Lust Stories 3. I was just told that it was for the role of a lead in a short film.”

“I did an audition where my third meeting was with Gurfateh Pirzada. I thought it was for an audition again, but it turned out to be a final step. It was the makers finalising both of us for the story after Netflix's approval.”

“I love Kiran Rao's attention to detail, and we've already seen it in the projects she has done before. I am really glad to have worked with the entire team, they made it so incredibly fun, exciting and a stress-free experience for me,” she added.

Sana Thampi made her Bollywood debut with the anthology series, “Lust Stories 3.” Directed by Kiran Rao, “Lust Stories 3” also stars Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Siddharth, Ali Fazal, Vijay Varma, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Abhishek Banerjee among others. “Lust Stories 3” premieres September 18 on Netflix. The anthology brought together filmmakers Vishal Bhardwaj, Shakun Batra, Vikramaditya Motwane and Kiran Rao, who contributed stories exploring love, desire and complicated relationships.

Earlier, in a statement, Kiran Rao had shared what drew her to the story. She added, “Desire makes us curious, and sometimes willing to take chances we normally wouldn’t. I was interested in what happens when those choices begin to have unexpected consequences.”

“The anthology format, and the creative freedom Netflix gave us, allowed me to play with intimacy and humour. I really enjoyed finding that balance, letting the characters follow their impulses, and take us to surprising territory. I hope it’s a fun, unpredictable ride that keeps the audience on their toes.”

--IANS

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