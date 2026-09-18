Joey King: Sandra Bullock's one of the nicest people I’ve ever met in my life

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Actress Joey King has heaped praise on her Practical Magic 2 co-star Sandra Bullock, calling her “one of the nicest people” she has ever met and saying the star brought a warm, protective, family-like energy to the sets.

Talking about working with Sandra and Nicole Kidman, King said in a statement: t was amazing to share this time and the screen with Sandy and Nicole. Getting to work with Nicole again while she reprised a character that means so much to me, was so, so cool. It was a privilege to see how they work. Sandy’s one of the nicest people I’ve ever met in my life.”

She described Sandra as “so funny, and also so protective, like you are with your family.”

“I feel like I’m related to her. It’s just been great, because there’s this real true familial feeling between all of us. Like a family, we teased each other so much, and it’s just been really, really fun. And they’re just so good.”

“Getting to see them be Sally and Gillian right in front of my face was like absolutely insane. And the coolest part is, they are so different as people in real life. It was amazing watching what they brought to their characters. It’s like, I was watching one of my favorite movies play out right in front of me. And I just can’t believe my luck that I got to do that,” King said.

King also spoke about her on-screen sisterhood with Maisie Williams in Practical Magic 2 and compared their camaraderie to the relationship she shares with her real-life sisters.

Talking about Maisie, she said: “Kylie and Antonia are so cute together. I’ve had the pleasure of working with Maisie Williams on this movie, and she and I have become so, so close. I’m like, ‘Wait, how have we not known each other forever?’

“This was our first time working together, and it’s so special when you get to play sisters with someone that you really, really vibe with. Because the way that I am with my real-life sisters, we’re best friends. We never shut up and have so much to talk about, and that’s kind of how Maisie and I are.”

--IANS

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