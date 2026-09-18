September 18, 2026 4:44 PM हिंदी

Upendra’s first look from Teja Sajja's 'Zombie Reddy2 NXT LVL' released!

Upendra’s first look from Teja Sajja's 'Zombie Reddy2 NXT LVL' released! (Photo: IANS/PR)

Hyderabad, Sep 18 (IANS) The makers of director Suparn S Varma's eagerly awaited film, 'Zombie Reddy2 NXT LVL', featuring actor Teja Sajja in the lead, on Friday released the first look poster of Kannada star Upendra in the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The first look poster of the actor was to mark his birthday on Friday.

Sources close to the unit say that Real Star Upendra will be seen in a prominent role in the film, which will also mark the debut of actress Shanaya Kapoor in Telugu.

The poster released on Friday presents Upendra in a never-seen-before wild, fierce and larger-than-life avatar, showcasing an intriguing appearance that instantly commands attention.

He is seen hanging upside down from a massive tree branch, holding a long weapon in one hand. His rugged appearance, flowing hair and intense expression give the character a mysterious identity.

The dark costume and tribal-inspired patterns further strengthen the raw and unconventional look. The background features a dense forest, blazing torches and mysterious silhouettes. The combination of the eerie setting and Upendra’s unconventional pose creates a distinctive fantasy-action atmosphere. Adding to the impact is the tagline, “Ready to turn the world upside down.”

'Zombie Reddy 2 NXT LVL – Dead Or Alive' is scheduled to hit screens across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Nepali and Japanese languages.

For the unaware, 'Zombie Reddy' creator Prasanth Varma has returned as the creator of the sequel, while Suparn S Varma has donned the director’s hat for the sequel.

Known for his work across acclaimed projects such as 'Haq', 'Rana Naidu' and 'The Family Man 2', besides his writing contributions to several notable films and web series, Suparn brings a distinct intensity to the franchise.

The film is being produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner.

--IANS

mkr/

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