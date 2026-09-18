September 18, 2026 1:34 PM हिंदी

Ngidi ruled out of Australia ODIs, South Africa call in Nqobani Mokoena

Ngidi ruled out of Australia ODIs, South Africa call in Nqobani Mokoena

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) South Africa have been dealt with another injury blow ahead of their home series against Australia as fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has now been ruled out of the three-match ODI series due to a hamstring injury, Cricket South Africa confirmed on Friday.

Ngidi picked up the hamstring injury in his right leg during Titans' first-class game against Dolphins, with scans on Wednesday confirming that he would need a period of rehab and will not be available to take part in the three ODIs that begin on September 24.

In a further worry for the Proteas, his availability for the subsequent three-match Test series will be taken closer to those contests. "Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the three-match Dafabet ODI series against Australia with a right hamstring injury," CSA wrote on social media.

"His availability for the subsequent Test series will be assessed closer to the start of the series," the Board added.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old fast bowler Nqobani Mokoena has been called into the side for Ngidi. He made his ODI debut during South Africa's away series against Namibia.

Meanwhile, this is the third injury blow for the Proteas in the bowling unit alone. Earlier, Ottneil Baartman was also ruled out of the ODI series after picking up a left hamstring injury while playing in the same game for Dolphins against Titans. He was replaced by Duan Jansen as Baartman also looks to get fit for the Test series against the Aussies.

Earlier, Kagiso Rabada was also ruled out of the ODI series due to a hamstring injury and is racing against time to get fit for the Australia Tests. He injured his hamstring during the winter training and has not played since May, when he last featured in the IPL 2026.

In the absence of the trio, Marco Jansen will be leading the pace attack, which also features Gerald Coetzee, Corbin Bosch, Kwena Maphaka, Duan Jansen and now the new addition, Mokoena.

--IANS

vm/bc

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