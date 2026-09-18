Manasi Joshi Roy celebrates 28 years of ‘Saaya’ starring R. Madhavan

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Actress Manasi Joshi Roy took a trip down memory lane on Friday as she marked 28 years of her television show ‘Saaya’.

Sharing a throwback video montage made by a fan page, featuring moments from the series and pictures with her co-stars, Manasi shared the video on her revisiting scenes from the show.

The video montage featured Manasi Joshi Roy alongside co-stars Achint Kaur, R. Madhavan, Anup Soni and the late Nitesh Pandey, among others.

Talking about Saaya, the show premiered in August 1998 and was directed by Sanjay Upadhyay.

Talking about the storyline, at the centre of the show were two contrasting young women, Sudha, played by Manasi Joshi Roy, and Kamiya, played by Achint Kaur. Sudha was portrayed as shy, reserved and from an orthodox family, while Kamiya was outgoing, confident and from a more modern family.

The two meet in college and become close friends. Their friendship formed the emotional core of the series as they navigate relationships, family expectations and changing circumstances.

The show's ensemble included R. Madhavan as Shekhar, Anup Soni as Prakash, Sudha's brother, Nitesh Pandey as Manoj, Karan Oberoi as Karan, Harsh Chhaya as Bhaskar Sir, Rajendra Gupta as Sudha's father Jagat Narayan, Savita Prabhune as her mother and Shri Vallabh Vyas as Shekhar's father, among others.

Over the years, Manasi has appeared in many television shows, including ‘Gharwali Uparwali’, ‘Kkusum’, ‘Dhhai Kilo Prem’, ‘Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar’ and ‘Kyunki... Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’.

She is currently seen as the titular Lakshmi Jaiswal in ‘Lakshmi Niwas’, which premiered on Zee TV on January 12, 2026.

On the personal front, Manasi is married to actor Rohit Roy. The couple tied the knot on June 23, 1999, and have a daughter, Kiara. They have been married for more than 27 years.

–IANS

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