Nivin Pauly pens note of gratitude as his Bethlehem Kudumba Unit's collections go past the Rs 300 crore mark!

Chennai, Sep 18 (IANS) Actor Nivin Pauly, who has played the lead in director Girish AD's recently released blockbuster Malayalam film 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit', on Friday penned a note of gratitude in the wake of the film's collections going past the Rs 300 crore mark.

Taking to his Instagram page, Nivin Pauly wrote, "300+ Crores Worldwide Gross!Thank you for the endless love! The frame would have been truly complete with our music magician Vishnu Vijay in it. Sending you all the love!"

The film has emerged as the highest grossing film in Keralam and has come in for praise from various quarters.

In fact, producer and parliamentarian Kamal Haasan had recently congratulated Nivin Pauly and the team of the film.

Mythri Movie Makers, the production house that is distributing the film in the Telugu states, on Saturday released a video clip of the core team of the film calling on Kamal Haasan.

The clip released showed Kamal Haasan warmly welcoming the 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' team led by one of its producers Fahadh Faasil. The team was seen having a conversation with Kamal Haasan after which each of the team members got a photo of themselves clicked with the star.

For the unaware, the film has emerged a roaring blockbuster. It may be recalled that the makers of the film had recently appealed to the public not to record or share theatre snippets and key scenes of the film on social media.

Bhavana Studios, the production house that has distributed the film, issued a statement, which actor Nivin Pauly had shared on his social media timelines. Sharing the statement of the production house, the actor had said, "Request your attention!"

In its statement, the production house had said, "Thank you for the global blockbuster love! We're overwhelmed by the unprecedented bookings and the incredible joy you're bringing to theatres."

It then made a request. The production house said, "A humble request: Kindly avoid recording or sharing theatre snippets and key scenes on social media. Let everyone experience the magic and surprises of the film on the big screen. Let's keep the experience special for everyone. See you at the theatres!"

The film, which hit screens worldwide on August 21 this year, has gone on to emerge a massive blockbuster.

The story of the film has been penned by director Girish AD along with Kiran Josey.

Cinematography for the film is by Ajmal Sabu while music for the film has been scored by Vishnu Vijay. Akash Joseph Varghese was the editor for the film, which was distributed by Bhavana.

Production for the film, which Nivin Pauly had said was going to be "very special", had kicked off in September last year.

Bhavana Studios is a company partnered by director Dileesh Pothan, actor Fahadh Faasil and scenarist Syam Pushkaran.

--IANS

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