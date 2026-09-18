We haven’t faced any accommodation problems here: India batter Richa Ghosh

Nisshin, Sep 18 (IANS) India wicketkeeper batter Richa Ghosh said that the women's cricket team hasn't faced any accommodation-related problems in Japan, as several members of the Indian contingent at the 2026 Asian Games have faced severe accommodation, logistical, and transport shortages upon arriving in Nagoya city.

The Indian women's team have thrashed the hosts Japan in their quarterfinal match here on Friday. Shafali Verma smashed an unbeaten 40 from 15 balls, while Sree Charani picked up a four-wicket haul as the Women in Blue chased down a meagre total of 58 in just five overs to win by eight wickets here at the Korogi Sports Park.

After the match, Richa shared while sharing her experience about competing in the Asian Games and said the team has not faced any issues related to the accommodation yet.

"We didn't face any problem yet," Richa told IANS. She added, "It's a new experience because you can meet other sports as well. There are matches as well. We like Asian Games because all the matches are held together. So we can meet the participants of other events and share their experience. So I think it's a nice thing."

The defending champions will next take on Bangladesh in the semifinal. Reflecting on the team's preparation for the crucial fixture, Richa said, "We played before in the Asia Cup as well. So for us, we will go simple. We know our strength. So we will back on that only. We are not thinking about who we are facing next. We are just preparing ourselves for what we can do best on the match day."

The wicketkeeper-batter also expressed her gratitude to the Indian fans cheering for the team in Japan. "They come everywhere to support us. So I think hats off to them. How they come here and support us. It really feels good when they support us and come here and cheer for us."

Sharing her experience of visiting Japan for the first time, she said, "So it really feels good. Enjoying the weather as well. A few days before it was raining. I am gld it was not raining during the match. I will enjoy this visit and will explore more in Japan."

--IANS

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