Rajnath Singh meets Vietnamese Prez To Lam, reaffirms commitment to deepen defence ties

Hanoi, May 19 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called on Vietnamese President To Lam on Tuesday and reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening cooperation under the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

In a post on X, Singh said, "Honoured to call on the General Secretary and President of Vietnam during my visit to Vietnam. Conveyed warm greetings from Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and reaffirmed India's commitment to further deepen Defence cooperation, which is a key pillar of the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between our two countries."

"India and Vietnam share a strong bond rooted in mutual trust, shared values and close cooperation in defence, security and regional stability," the Defence Minister said.

Singh also met with his Vietnamese counterpart, General Phan Van Giang, to review the partnership between their nations and discuss ways to deepen cooperation in maritime security, the defence industry, training, and regional stability.

In a post on X, Singh said, "Held a productive bilateral meeting with Gen. Phan Van Giang, Defence Minister of Vietnam. We reviewed the growing India-Vietnam defence partnership and discussed ways to further deepen cooperation in maritime security, defence industry, training and regional stability."

He said that India remains committed to strengthening its Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Vietnam.

Both leaders also jointly inaugurated the Language Lab established at Vietnam's Air Force Officers College.

"Glad that both sides also exchanged an MoU in the field of AI and quantum technology, marking another important step in our Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," Singh added.

Earlier in the day, Singh paid tributes to Ho Chi Minh, the founding father of Vietnam, at the Mausoleum in Hanoi on the occasion of his 136th birth anniversary.

Singh arrived in Hanoi on Monday afternoon for a two-day visit to Vietnam, marking 10 years of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations, which was upgraded to Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the State visit of Vietnamese President To Lam earlier this month.

Taking to X, the Defence Minister said, "Paid homage to the founding father of Vietnam, President Ho Chi Minh, at Mausoleum on his 136th birth anniversary."

"His vision, leadership and enduring commitment to national liberation and global solidarity continue to inspire generations. India-Vietnam friendship remains rooted in shared values and mutual respect," he added.

Singh is on an official visit to Vietnam from May 18 to 19, followed by a visit to South Korea from May 19 to 21.

--IANS

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