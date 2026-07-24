Rajith Menon-starrer 'Chitukurinji' unit begins dubbing

Chennai, July 24 (IANS) The makers of director VJ Meenakshi Sundharam's upcoming romantic fantasy thriller 'Chitukurinji', featuring actors Rajith Menon and Deepshika in the lead, on Friday announced that the dubbing process of the film had now begun.

Produced by Black and White Media Solutions Private Limited, the film, sources say, will look to offer audiences a refreshing and unique cinematic experience by blending romance, comedy, and fantasy.

Apart from Rajith Menon and Deepshika, the film will also feature a host of actors including Naksha Saran, VJ Pappu, G. M. Kumar, L. V. Adhavan, Rams, Hello Kandhasamy, Theni Murugan, Sujatha, Karate Raja, Easwarbabu, Sathyaseelan, Velachery Sridhar, Manju, Jones, Krishnakumar, and Advocate Babu in pivotal roles. Sriram Karthik is to make a special guest appearance in the film.

Sources close to the unit of the film claim that one of the film's biggest highlights is its impressive technical execution.

The film is set against the backdrop of 1983. Sources say that the makers of the film recreated the era with authenticity through an elaborate village set constructed across nearly 80 acres on the scenic slopes of Palangi Hills, Kodaikanal.

The film's background score has been recorded by a live orchestra, featuring internationally acclaimed musicians, at the world-renowned Budapest Scoring Company studio in Budapest, Hungary.

The film features music composed by debut composer Maara, cinematography by Francis Rajkumar A., editing by Mahendran Ganesan, and production led by D. Jude Anantth. Costumes for the film have been designed by Harivardhani while art direction is by Ramji. F

Sources close to the unit claim that the makers of the film are confident that it will captivate audiences with its fresh storytelling, visually rich presentation, and engaging blend of romance, humour, and fantasy. Dances in the film have been choreographed by Dheena. Mohamed Rizwan has served as the dubbing engineer of the film.

--IANS

mkr/