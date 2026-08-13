Meenakshi Lekhi appointed chairperson of Divyang Cricket Control Board of India

Agra, Aug 13 (IANS) Former Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi has taken on a new responsibility as the Chairperson of the Divyang Cricket Control Board of India (DCCBI), the organisation working for and promoting the Indian Divyang Cricket Team and Indian Wheelchair Cricket Team.

The announcement of her appointment was made during the grand Divyang Cricket Award Ceremony held in Agra.

Addressing the gathering of Divyang cricket players, officials and organisers, Meenakshi Lekhi, a former Member of Parliament, senior social worker, and renowned Supreme Court advocate, said she would discharge this responsibility with complete dedication, sincerity and commitment and would work towards taking Divyang cricket to greater heights at both the national and international levels.

Speaking to the players, sge said, 'We should draw inspiration from the life of Lord Shri Ram, who, despite being a prince, followed the wishes of his parents and accepted exile". She emphasised that one’s karma is the most important aspect of life and said, “Keep performing your duties with honesty and dedication; the path will continue to open before you.”

She further said the hard work, determination and talent of Divyang athletes are a matter of pride for the nation. Providing Divyang players with not only opportunities on the sporting field but also dignity, recognition and a better future is a collective responsibility.

Welcoming Meenakshi Lekhi to her new role, Mukesh Kanchan, President, Divyang Cricket Control Board of India, said, “The Divyang Cricket Control Board of India has found a mother in you. The Board was in great need of a mother who could guide her children, teach them to move forward, encourage them to work hard, and inspire them to achieve their goals. We are confident that under your guidance, Divyang cricket will reach new heights.”

Dr. Bhagwan Talware, President of the Wheelchair Unit, expressed his gratitude for Lekhi joining the Board as Chairperson. He said that her vast experience, leadership abilities, and commitment to social causes would provide new direction and strength to Divyang cricket in India.

The Divyang Cricket Control Board of India is working continuously to promote Divyang cricket across the country and expand international cricket opportunities for players. As part of its upcoming international initiatives, the Board is moving forward with plans to organise a Tri-Nation Divyang Cricket Series in Mumbai featuring India, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

The proposed series will provide players from all three countries an important international platform to showcase their talent, compete at a higher level and strengthen the spirit of friendship and sportsmanship through cricket.

The office-bearers of the Divyang Cricket Control Board of India expressed confidence that under the leadership and guidance of Meenakshi Lekhi, the Indian Divyang Cricket Team and Indian Wheelchair Cricket Team will receive renewed strength and opportunities, while thousands of Divyang cricketers across the country will be encouraged to pursue their sporting dreams.

The Divyang Cricket Control Board of India remains committed to providing Divyang athletes with respect, opportunities, professional platforms, and pathways to national and international excellence through cricket.

--IANS

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