'Jackfruit King' recalls interaction with PM Modi, says shared plans with him on promoting pan-India cultivation

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Mithilesh Desai, having earned an epithet of 'Jackfruit King' caught the internet's attention, after his brief meeting and conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Revati Sule's (daughter of NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule) wedding reception went viral.

Mithilesh Desai speaking to IANS, reflected on his brief yet impactful meet with the Prime Minister and said that he informed the latter about his plans to amplify its cultivation nation-wide and also got encouragement in return.

The Ratnagiri-based farmer and entrepreneur has earned a name for himself for cultivating several varieties of jackfruit and promoting its commercial use.

Desai told that he spoke with Prime Minister Modi for about 12–13 minutes, apprising him on various jackfruit varieties, its utility, and the innovations undertaken in this sector over the past several years.

He said that the interaction was very encouraging for him as the Prime Minister showed keen interest in jackfruit cultivation and expansion in its base.

He added that he showed the Prime Minister Modi various products made from jackfruit and explained how the crop could be developed not merely as a fruit, but also as a significant sector for the agro-based industries and value-added products.

He mentioned that his father has been working in the jackfruit sector for nearly 30 years, while he himself has been actively working in this field for the past 12–13 years.

He added that his team has conducted numerous experiments and innovations regarding jackfruit cultivation, processing, and product development.

He said that he presented the documented success of his work to the Prime Minister, who was also curious to understand the sector's potential.

The farmer-entrepreneur highlighted that jackfruit flour and jackfruit seed flour are among the key products being produced from the fruit.

He said that jackfruit flour can serve as a dietary option for managing diabetes, while flour made from jackfruit seeds can be a useful source of protein.

The farmer-turned entrepreneur said that Prime Minister Modi appreciated and encouraged his efforts to integrate agriculture with technology.

Stating out his goal, Desai added that he intends to develop jackfruit as an organised agricultural crop across the country.

He aims to make various jackfruit-based products and by-products available in different states across the country.

He added that with government cooperation and appropriate policy support, a major jackfruit agricultural cluster could be developed in the country, which would not only ensure better prices for farmers' produce but also create employment opportunities in sectors such as processing, packaging, and transportation.

Mithilesh Desai also said that the interaction with the Prime Minister gave him great encouragement regarding his business and future plans.

He expressed hope that a national-level initiative takes shape to develop jackfruit as an organised agricultural crop that could yield benefits for the country's farmers, the food processing industry, and the rural economy.

--IANS

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