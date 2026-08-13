135th Durand Cup: Bodoland FC reach knockouts despite huge win over Karbi Anglong Morning Star

Guwahati, Aug 13 (IANS) Local boy and former India international Halicharan Narzary produced a stunning individual performance for Bodoland FC, scoring four goals and providing two assists as they cruised to a 6-0 victory over local rivals Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC in their final Group F fixture of the 135th Durand Cup at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Thursday.

Halicharan Narzary scored twice in each half, while Kaushik Daimari and Gwgwmsar Gayary also found the net after the break as Bodoland FC secured a commanding victory. Despite the emphatic win and finishing with six points from three matches, Bodoland FC missed out on a quarterfinal berth as one of the best second-placed teams, with East Bengal FC and Jamshedpur FC also finishing on six points but boasting superior goal differences.

Meanwhile, Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC ended their campaign without a point for the second consecutive season.

Bodoland FC head coach Vikash Panthi made three changes to his starting XI for the crucial fixture, bringing defender Didwm Hazowary in place of Gaurav Singh Bohara, while Siddharth Khichi and Nepal forward Aron Thapa replaced Gwgwmsar Gayary and Timothi Narzary in the attack.

Meanwhile, Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC head coach C.A. Laldinsang Pudaite made two changes for his side's final group game, with A. Muhammed Murshid starting in goal in place of Jaspreet Singh and forward Loitongbam Taison Singh coming into the lineup for Lalpekhlua.

Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC registered the first attempt on goal inside the opening 20 seconds when Joseph Olaleye raced into the box after latching onto a through ball. However, the striker's effort was straight at goalkeeper Birkhang Daimary, who comfortably palmed the ball away.

Bodoland FC were awarded a penalty after Sidhharth Khichi was brought down inside the box by Karbi Anglong goalkeeper A. Muhammed Murshid. Halicharan Narzary initiated the move with a sweeping pass to Robinson Rendon, who then played a well-weighted ball through to Sidhharth.

The forward raced into the box before being brought down by the advancing goalkeeper. Halicharan stepped up to take the spot-kick and calmly converted to give Bodoland the lead.

Halicharan Narzary, who was central to Bodoland's attacking moves, was involved again moments later when he delivered a pinpoint cross into the box for Robinson. The Colombian met the delivery with a first-time volley, but the goalkeeper produced a reflex save to palm the effort away.

On the other end, the Blue Giants were awarded a penalty of their own after Bodoland defender Shubham Sarangi brought down Joseph Olaleye inside the box. Junior Onguene Nkengue stepped up to take the spot-kick, but Birkhang Daimary kept it out, with the effort coming at a favourable height for the goalkeeper. Daimary then reacted quickly to palm away the rebound effort from Paogoumang Singson and preserve Bodoland's lead.

Bodoland FC doubled their advantage just before the half-time break, with Halicharan Narzary and Robinson Rendon combining once again. Robinson released Halicharan with a well-timed pass, allowing the former India international to break Karbi Anglong's high defensive line and race into the box. Halicharan cut inside to evade the challenge from Singson before curling a low effort into the bottom corner to score his second goal of the game.

Karbi Anglong did create opportunities at the other end, but goalkeeper Birkhang Daimary was in outstanding form to keep them at bay. He first denied Taison Singh before narrowing the angle to thwart Joseph Olaleye in a one-on-one situation. Daimary then capped a brilliant first half with another fine save to keep out Manglienboi Neihsial's long-range effort.

Aron Thapa came close to adding Bodoland FC's third with the final kick of the first half after Halicharan Narzary picked him out with a cross from the left flank. However, the Nepalese forward could not direct his header on target as Bodoland went into the break with a two-goal advantage.

Bodoland FC carried their momentum into the second half, extending their lead six minutes after the restart. First-half substitute Kaushik Daimari received the ball between two defenders and used a quick turn to evade both challenges. With the goalkeeper advancing, the youngster unleashed a left-footed effort from the edge of the box that found the back of the net.

Bodoland FC continued to showcase their attacking threat, with Halicharan Narzary pulling the strings from the left flank and Kaushik Daimari providing width on the opposite wing. Halicharan delivered a dangerous ball into the area for the arriving Kiatalua Emous, but the Angolan midfielder's effort was well saved by the advancing goalkeeper.

Halicharan eventually completed his hat-trick six minutes from time with a composed finish. Kaushik Daimari picked out the Bodoland skipper at the back post with a perfectly weighted cross. Halicharan took a touch to bring the ball under control before calmly lifting his finish over the advancing goalkeeper to complete his hat-trick.

Halicharan turned provider five minutes later as Bodoland FC added a fifth goal. The skipper delivered a low cross from the right flank into the path of substitute Gwgwmsar Gayary, who made no mistake from close range, calmly slotting a left-footed finish for their fifth of the match.

There was time for one more goal, and once again it was Halicharan Narzary who found the back of the net to complete his four-goal haul. The forward once again broke Karbi Anglong's defensive line before calmly finishing past the goalkeeper to cap a brilliant performance from the Bodoland captain, who had a hand in all six of his side's goals.

Even though Bodoland completed a dominant victory, they could not qualify for the knockouts as one of the best second-placed teams.

--IANS

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