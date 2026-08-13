Sri Lanka will definitely challenge India quite a bit, turning tracks offer scoring chances: WV Raman

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) India are coming off a period of vulnerability against quality spin in series defeats to New Zealand and South Africa at home, and their upcoming two-match challenge in Sri Lanka looms as a genuine litmus test.

Facing a Sri Lankan side equally adept at exploiting spin-friendly home conditions and having the Kookaburra ball in hand, Shubman Gill-led India must show that they have made the adjustments to excel in the island nation and stay alive in the race to enter the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

In an exclusive chat with IANS, facilitated by Sony Sports Network ahead of the series starting in Galle on Saturday, former India batter WV Raman spoke on why Indian batters must be proactive in making runs on turning tracks, why Rishabh Pant must be granted ‘free license’ to disrupt the Sri Lankan spinners, how the opening pairing of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul balances youthful aggression with seasoned wisdom, and more. Excerpts: -

Q. In your opinion, how big is this challenge for India to play Tests in spin-friendly conditions in Sri Lanka after a long time?

A. Like India, Sri Lanka is also a formidable opponent at home. They also, quite obviously, can do what India can do in terms of handling spinners and also playing on turning tracks. So, it'll be a stern test for India. Sri Lanka definitely will challenge India quite a bit.

It remains to be seen how India fares, especially when you consider they've not really done well at home in Test matches in recent months. So, it's going to be a stiff challenge. But I think a lot has happened since the last time India played Test cricket. So, they might have probably worked out a method and recipe which would see them fare better.

Q. India had an unusually long preparation window ahead of this tour. They arrived 11 days early and even won a warm-up game. How critical will this preparation prove to be when adjusting to spin-heavy conditions?

A. I won't read much into one particular game before a Test match. I would rather bank on the fact that they might have been working on a few things that they needed to do better, or perhaps the things that they need to do in the Test matches against Sri Lanka.

I think that is what I would probably concentrate upon rather than the scorelines that were on display during the game. So, it's all a case of preparation and also how much they kind of narrow their focus leading up to the Test match mentally is what I would be assessing. If at all, I am going to assess their period of 10 days in Sri Lanka before the first Test.

Q. How do you evaluate Shubman Gill’s evolution as a leader, particularly in how he manages his own batting load while navigating some injury concerns along the way?

A. I would hope that he continues the great form he was in during the England summer. Quite obviously, he would have gained confidence from the fact that the side has responded to him well. He also would have been involved in a lot of discussions with others as to how to go ahead with his job as captain.

Let's not forget one thing - he is a quick learner. He is the one who likes to discuss with a lot of people, and I am sure that we will see Shubman Gill becoming better with each passing Test series.

Q. How does Yashasvi Jaiswal find the right balance between attack and defence on Sri Lankan pitches?

A. Jaiswal is the kind of player who knows how to get runs when it matters. We have seen him do that in all formats. In international cricket, we have seen him adapt to different pitches in different countries.

So, I won't really worry about Yashasvi because he has got that uncanny knack of churning out runs when it matters. I am sure that he will be providing a good foundation for the middle-order batters. He has also got the experience and wisdom of KL Rahul along with him.

When they open together, obviously, they will compare notes and complement each other. It will be a good partnership for the Indians because one can play different levels of cricket in terms of aggression and caution, and the other can provide the wisdom. So, it will be a good partnership as far as I see it.

Q. How vital is Rishabh Pant’s presence in the India batting line-up to disrupt Sri Lanka's spin set-up and dictate terms?

A. I think Rishabh Pant must be given a free license to play the way he plays. I think he is at his best when he plays his aggressive brand of cricket. He has won a few Test matches abroad from really dire situations. So, I think Rishabh Pant deserves to be given that license.

He has got to go and play the way he knows to bat, and that's when he will be at his best. I think if he personally looks at playing more like a Test batter, or somebody where he insists that he bats like a normal Test batter, then it will be a case of him getting into a bit of a tangle.

It's so easy to have the wonderful benefit of hindsight, isn't it? But the fact of the matter is that we need to really slot and assess players based on their strengths and their limitations. If you are looking at Rishabh Pant's strengths, as far as I am concerned, his strength is batting aggressively, going after the bowlers, getting runs quickly.

But if he were to be asked to bat defensively and in the conventional mode, then what would happen is that there will be a bit of a conflict between his mind and his trained reflexes because the mind will be telling him to try and take it easy. But his responses to a cricket ball will be faster than what his mind is telling him. So, that is not going to really help him.

Q. Sri Lanka’s strategy in home Tests often hinges on relentless bowling from left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya along with Ramesh Mendis and others supporting him. How should Indian batters adapt their footwork and scoring options when facing prolonged spin spells in Galle and Colombo?

A. They should go with the mindset that you would get opportunities to score runs on a turning track as well because let's not forget the fact that regardless of what people say, even though people tend to be a bit on the defensive side on turning tracks, the batters have to fancy their chance of getting runs because it's difficult for bowlers also to bowl that particular length on a turner.

It's a different length than what they would bowl on a good track. So, unless a bowler is highly experienced and highly crafty, he is going to struggle bowling on turners, which means anything slightly short of length or slightly fuller in length can be made use of because the batter will get the benefit of turn to play with the turn, find the gaps, find the angles. That's why I say that they should look at getting runs more than just being defensive, because turning tracks do also provide batters a fair bit of opportunities to score runs.

Watch Sri Lanka vs. India 1st Test Day 1 on August 15, 2026, from 10 AM IST live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD & Sony LIV.

--IANS

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