Megan Thee Stallion reveals her new album features 'gag‑worthy' collaborations

Los Angeles, Aug 13 (IANS) Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has made some big promises with regards to her upcoming album ACT III, as she has planned major surprises on her.

She told her fans that the record will deliver collaborations they’ve been waiting years to hear. She recently appeared on the IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson podcast, and said, “I have so many collaborations that I feel like the Hotties have been asking me for, from niche collaborations to just personal interest amongst me and the Hotties”.

She added that the album will include songs that are “overdue, collaborations that [will] shock the people, like really gag (them)”.

The rapper also shared that she will be reintroducing her alter ego Tina Snow.

She shared, “I think giving her a proper rollout, a proper title, (and) a reintroduction to Hotties that may not have been with me since 2017, 2018. I think that this is gonna be a new experience for them. Tina is grown now, babe. She has been through lots of life since y’all heard from her last”.

“ACT III is going to be one of my favourite projects I ever put out because I definitely took my time with this one. I feel like there was a portion of life where I was so super busy. I was in a rush to everything. I was like, ‘Dang, I gotta hurry up and record these songs’. For ACT III, I went home, and I was like, ‘Nobody bother me. I gotta finish my album’. So, this has been the most organised and the most calm I’ve been making music in a while”, she added.

--IANS

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