No dates finalised for Rahman's India visit: Bangladesh Minister

Dhaka, Aug 13 (IANS) Bangladesh’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shama Obaed Islam, on Thursday said that no dates have been finalised for Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s visit to India, local media reported.

"No date has yet been fixed for when the Prime Minister will visit Japan. It will be scheduled at a suitable time for both countries. As you know, the Prime Minister is currently busy with various matters concerning Bangladesh, and nothing has yet been finalised regarding visits to India or any other country. These matters will certainly be finalised through discussions with the respective countries," leading Bangladeshi daily Prothom Alo quoted the minister as saying while responding to media queries at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Answering another question on whether Rahman’s visit to India could ease tensions between the two countries, the minister said that there is an opportunity to resolve many problems whenever the leaders of the two countries speak, or bilateral discussions take place.

On Monday, India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, met Rahman and described the meeting as “fruitful”, saying that the two countries not only share a border but also "share dreams".

Trivedi on Monday also held a separate meeting with Bangladesh's Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed. The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral partnership across several sectors.

Taking to X following the meeting with Rahman, the Indian High Commission said that the envoy conveyed India's intent to work together with the Bangladeshi government and the people in a "positive, constructive and forward-looking manner".

"They exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and discussed avenues for further strengthening bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh with a people-centric approach," it added.

Addressing reporters following his meeting with the Bangladesh Prime Minister, Trivedi said that India was looking forward to a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahman and expressed confidence that discussions would help address issues between the two countries.

"We are looking forward. Our invitation is there in place. We are positive that if the two leaders meet together, there will be discussion. There will be issues in democracies. It's not democracy if there is no issue. But there is only one people's issue, which is good relations. It's a win-win situation if there is a good relationship," leading Bangladeshi media outlet UNB quoted Trivedi as saying.

–IANS

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