PoK unrest deepens as thousands join protest rallies against Pakistani forces

Islamabad, Aug 13 (IANS) Thousands of people took part in protest rallies held in several parts of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Thursday, expressing full support to the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) and raise their voices against the brutal violence unleashed by the Pakistani forces over the past many months.

Several videos were posted on social media platforms, including by JAAC, showing people gathered in large numbers on the streets of Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Bokhara and Mandhol to express their anger against the Pakistani security authorities.

"Once again, the people of Rawalakot took to the streets in support of the Action Committee and raised their voices against the forces' brutal violence," JAAC posted on X.

A large number of women and children carrying flags held a protest rally in Bokhara and chanted slogans like "Inquilab Ayega." Similarly, thousands of women and children held a protest rally in the Mandhol area of PoK's Poonch district.

A large number of people held a protest rally in Rawalakot to express support for the JAAC and raised their voices against the forces' brutal violence. During the protest rally, the protesters shouted slogans like "ye gundagardi na bhai na, ye daishtgardi na bhai na, ye afra tafri na bhai na" and "awaaz do hum ek hai, Mirpur mein, hum ek hai, Kotli mein, hum ek hai, Rawalakot mein, hum ek hai, Bagh mein, hum ek hai, Muzaffarabad mein, hum ek hai."

Sharing videos of the protest on X, JAAC stated, "Large number of women and children have joined the ongoing protest in Rawalakot, standing alongside their families and communities to raise their voices for fundamental rights, justice and the implementation of public demands. Their participation reflects how deeply this movement has reached across society."

PoK is currently witnessing the most extensive confrontation between the local population and the Pakistani state in decades, with deadly violence, suspension of the internet, and allegations of police brutality. The protests, which initially began over increasing prices of electricity and essential commodities, have transformed into a movement calling for political reforms, greater accountability, and representative government.

In recent weeks, several videos posted on various social media handles, including that of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), have showed the brutality of Pakistani forces in PoK. Several videos shared on social media also showed women protesters running desperately to save their lives as local police unleashed terror and opened fire on a peaceful protest rally in PoK's Kotli.

On August 1, JAAC member Sardar Umar Nazir Kashmiri said that more than 50 people have been killed and hundreds injured during the brutal crackdown by Pakistani forces in PoK.

--IANS

akl/as