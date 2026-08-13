Elvish Yadav says social media following doesn’t matter beyond a point: Art is very important

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Actor and content creator Elvish Yadav, who can be seen in the 5th season of the streaming reality show ‘Playground’, has said that in entertainment business, art is of prime value.

Elvish spoke with IANS along with Tejasswi Prakash, and Aarush Bhola during the promotions of the show at a 5-star property in the city.

He told IANS, “See, the art is everything in this business. Like I’m doing a movie, the makers must have seen something in me. Apart from my social media following, they must have seen some art. So art is very important. The producer invests huge amount of money, there is a director that hs to be paid for his work. The director must have also seen something in me”.

“So, I do feel that your art is more important. If your art has value then you will get the right thing. Whatever you wish for. Let's improve our art. So that the work becomes good”, he added.

Earlier, Elvish had shared what has led to the shift in the people’s perception about him. He said that people earlier had misconceptions about his personality. He shared that a chain of misunderstandings led to the creation of a certain bad boy image of him in people’s minds. However, he is glad that it is now behind him.

Talking about ‘Playground’, the show blends gaming, entertainment, competition and influencer culture into a single format. It is designed around a virtual playground, and brings together young creators, gamers and internet personalities who compete in a variety of challenges while navigating rivalries, friendships and team dynamics.

‘Playground’ season 5 is available to stream on Amazon MX Player.

--IANS

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