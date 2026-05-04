Rajeev Khandelwal remembers his struggle days, calls them 'Sabse Khoobsurat Moments'

Mumbai, May 04 (IANS) Actor Rajeev Khandelwal decided to take a walk down memory lane during a recent episode of his show, "Tum Ho Naa".

Shedding light on his struggling days, Rajeev reminded everyone how the toughest phases can become one of the most meaningful and cherished memories.

Speaking to one of the contestants, Rajeev remembered his early days full of hustle and discipline. He shared that he used to visit restaurants that offered free, unlimited salad.

Rajeev revealed that even if he ate food worth just ₹50, he would often end up eating salad worth ₹150.

Looking back on those days, Rajeev said, “Mujhe vo time yaad hai jab hum struggle karte hain toh of course vo moments hote hain. Lekin ye moments actually peeche mudh ke dekho toh sabse khoobsurat moments hamare struggle days ke hi hote hain. (I remember the time when we used to struggle. If you look back, the most beautiful moments are from our struggle days).”

Highlighting the difference between material success and meaningful experiences, he went on to add, “Aap badi gaadi mein ghumalo mujhe lekin koi maza nahi, mere paas koi story nahi hai… sab ke paas gaadiyan hain, sab ke paas paisa hai, sab ke paas ghar hai… lekin bahut kam honge jinhone aap ke jaise struggle kiya hai.(You take me around in a big car, but I don't enjoy it, I don't have any story… everyone has cars, everyone has money, everyone has a house… but very few will have struggled as you did).”

As the conversation moved ahead, Rajeev concluded, “Hum sab, sabse zyada khush apne struggling days mein rehte hain… ye baat baad mein jaa ke iska ehsaas hota hai, ye baat baad mein jaa ke samajh mein aati hai.(We all are happiest during our struggling days… this realization comes later, this understanding comes later.)”

"Tum Ho Naa", hosted by Rajeev Khandelwal, airs from Monday to Friday at 9 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television & Sony LIV.

--IANS

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