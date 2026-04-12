Rajat Kapoor on how camaraderie with Ranvir Shorey, Vinay Pathak shapes their collaborations

Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Actor-director Rajat Kapoor, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming streaming film ‘Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa’, has spoken up how his friendship with actor Ranvir Shorey and Vinay Pathak reflects in their work when they collaborate.

The actors, who go a long way back, have been friends for over 30 years, and have collaborated frequently. However, the three of them came together for the first time in 18 years after ‘Mithya’.

The three actors spoke with IANS during the promotions of ‘Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa’ in the Juhu area of Mumbai. Rajat shared that their friendship allows each of them to push their creative boundaries.

He told IANS, “It does not matter what film we make together or what play we do together, whether it is a dark comedy or thriller, the fact that there is immense love and trust as friends and as collaborators amongst all of us, that is very important”.

He further mentioned, “I think that helps us to push the boundaries a little more every time. I can ask them for more and they trust me enough to give more of themselves and really and they push themselves to the limits to get the perfect shot or to capture the perfect moment on camera. So, I think that really helps in any kind of new creation. And I think that comes out of this privilege of having trusted friends over a period of time”.

Their friendship dates back to their early years in theatre and independent cinema. All three were associated with Mumbai’s English theatre circuit and later became key collaborators in India’s alternative film movement of the 2000s.

Their professional collaborations have been built on mutual trust, similar acting sensibilities, and a preference for unconventional scripts. Rajat Kapoor has directed both of them in multiple projects. Their friendship reflects a shared journey through theatre, indie filmmaking, and mainstream recognition.

'Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa' is available to stream on Hindi ZEE5.

--IANS

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