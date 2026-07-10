Rajasthan OBC survey to begin today; Commission calls for smooth deployment of staff

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) The Rajasthan OBC Commission will begin a statewide door-to-door survey of Other Backward Class (OBC) families from Friday to assess reservation requirements for the upcoming Panchayati Raj and Urban Local Body elections.

The survey is scheduled to continue until July 23, after which the Commission will compile its findings and submit a report to the state government.

The State Election Commission is expected to announce the election schedule only after receiving the Commission's report, as OBC reservation quotas must be finalised before the polls can be conducted.

The OBC Commission has cautioned the state government that the ongoing transfer exercise involving government employees could disrupt the survey process and delay submission of the report.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary, the Commission noted that the state has permitted transfers until Friday and that employees from various departments, including those assigned to survey duties, are being transferred.

The Commission warned that if enumerators and other personnel involved in the exercise are transferred and relieved from their current postings, the survey could be adversely affected, resulting in delays in completing the report.

Acting in accordance with Supreme Court directives, the Commission has been tasked with preparing recommendations on OBC reservation for elections to Panchayati Raj institutions and Urban Local Bodies.

The Commission is expected to submit its report by the second week of August. Once the report is received, the State Election Commission may announce the election schedule by late August or September, with both Panchayati Raj and Urban Local Body elections likely to be completed by November.

The Rajasthan High Court had directed the state government to conduct Panchayati Raj and Urban Local Body elections by July 31. However, the deadline now appears difficult to meet, as the government maintains that elections cannot be held until OBC reservation is determined through the Commission's report.

--IANS

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