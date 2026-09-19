September 19, 2026 11:12 AM हिंदी

Rahul Gandhi to visit Indore today for 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event

Rahul Gandhi to visit Indore today for 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event

Indore, Sep 19 (IANS) Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will visit Indore on Saturday to interact with students as part of his 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' initiative, which seeks to raise issues concerning education, recruitment and unemployment.

Confirming his visit, earlier this week, Rahul Gandhi posted on social media platform X: "I'm coming to Indore on September 19 -- to meet students, to hear you, to talk to you. If you or your loved ones are tormented by the education system and want these conditions to change, you know -- 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' is your collective voice, an opportunity to start the change."

He urged students to register through the link shared in his social media post and participate in the event.

"We will discuss in detail every aspect of education and your struggles in Indore," Rahul Gandhi said in the post.

The 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign has been used by Rahul Gandhi to engage with students and highlight issues such as question paper leaks, expensive education, alleged irregularities in government recruitment and unemployment.

Four editions of the programme have so far been held in Kota, Dehradun, Prayagraj and Pune.

The Pune edition, held on August 22, was organised for female students.

The Indore programme has also drawn attention after the Congress was denied permission to use the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium as the venue.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress unit has subsequently taken around 12,000 square metres of land in front of the Regional Park on temporary lease from September 17 to 19.

As Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to arrive in Indore, politics in the state has intensified.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has criticised Rahul Gandhi ahead of his Indore visit and described the proposed programme as "Jhooth Ki Goonj".

--IANS

rs/

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