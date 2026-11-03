Raashii Khanna highlights complexities of mother-daughter relationships, says love and hurt can coexist

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Actress Raashii Khanna reflected on the complexities of mother-daughter relationships. She highlighted how love, hurt, and admiration can exist within the same bond.

Taking to Instagram, Raashii shared her thoughts on Arundhati Roy’s memoir ‘Mother Mary Comes to Me’ and praised the author's honest portrayal of her relationship with her mother, Mary Roy. The actress spoke about how Mary Roy was a strong feminist who challenged societal norms and carved out her own identity, but whose fierce personality also caused emotional pain to those closest to her.

“There is something extraordinary about ‘Mother Mary Comes to Me’: the way Arundhati Roy holds the contradictions of a woman who could be both a force of nature and a source of deep hurt,” she wrote.

Raashii observed that Arundhati's account neither overlooked her mother's achievements nor concealed the emotional challenges their relationship involved. Reflecting further on the emotional depth of the memoir, the actress said it explored what it meant to love someone who had caused pain while acknowledging their humanity without dismissing one's own hurt.

“Mary Roy was a formidable feminist who challenged the world and carved out a place for herself, yet the same fierce, uncontained spirit could wound those closest to her. Arundhati writes of her with a startling honesty that neither diminishes her mother’s achievements nor conceals the wreckage left behind. What emerges is an inheritance of extraordinary complexity: a daughter shaped by the very person she has struggled to understand, carrying both her mother’s fire and the scars of its burning,” she added.

Her post further reads, “The memoir asks what it means to love someone who has hurt you, to recognise their humanity without denying your own pain, and to live with the knowledge that tenderness and cruelty can inhabit the same person.

It is a portrait of motherhood, memory, rage and resilience, and of how the private lives behind public triumphs are rarely as simple as the world imagines. Perhaps its greatest achievement is that it makes room for a woman to be a revolutionary and a deeply flawed mother, and for a daughter to tell the truth about both.”

Raashii also shared a series of photographs of herself reading the book.

In terms of work, she will next be seen in the upcoming film “Mauja Hi Mauja," which also stars Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

--IANS

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