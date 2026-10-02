October 02, 2026 2:50 PM हिंदी

Putin praises PM Modi's 'very good ideas' for ending Ukraine conflict

Putin praises PM Modi's 'very good ideas' for ending Ukraine conflict (File image)

Moscow, Oct 2 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s persistent efforts to help end the Ukraine conflict, saying the Indian leader has consistently raised the issue at their meetings and offered “very good ideas” for finding a mutually acceptable solution.

Speaking at an event in Moscow on Thursday, Putin said that despite their “very good, friendly” relations, PM Modi has shown a keen interest in facilitating a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict.

“Regarding Prime Minister Modi's position on ending wars and so forth, I can say that he is one of those world leaders who, despite our very good, even friendly, relations, and very good personal ties, constantly raises questions about ending the conflict in Ukraine. He always raises these issues at every meeting with us. He is keenly interested, and he has very good ideas aimed at finding mutually acceptable solutions. In this sense, the Prime Minister certainly takes a neutral position, but he is interested in ending the conflict. I simply consider it my duty to state this frankly,” President Putin told Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow.

Expressing gratitude to PM Modi, he further said, “We are grateful to the Prime Minister for his ideas—I won't go into details now—for his commitment to ending this conflict, including peacefully and as quickly as possible.”

Last month, PM Modi met Putin on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi and once again reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy were the way forward in resolving ongoing conflicts.

As the two leaders shared perspectives on key regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the conflicts in West Asia and the Black Sea region, which have impacted maritime trade and the safety and security of Indian seafarers, PM Modi reiterated that India stands ready to assist in peace efforts.

Earlier in August, during a meeting with Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, PM Modi reiterated that India continues to back all efforts towards achieving peace in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister stressed that it is essential for the well-being of humanity to move from an endless war towards an end to the war.

"As you know, India supports all efforts towards peace and will continue to do so. Every day spent in war pushes humanity backwards, while every step taken towards peace fills humanity with a new hope and enthusiasm. We must move from an endless war towards an end to the war. This is essential for the well-being of humanity," said PM Modi during the meeting.

--IANS

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