Assault on lawyers in Bangladesh over Sheikh Hasina’s birthday celebrations draws rights body condemnation

Paris, Oct 2 (IANS) A leading international human rights organisation on Friday strongly condemned the assault on three pro-Awami League lawyers and the vandalism of lawyers’ chambers on the premises of the Shariatpur District and Sessions Judge’s Court in Bangladesh, over their participation in celebrations marking former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s birthday.

The remarks came after the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders and workers reportedly assaulted three lawyers and vandalised two lawyers’ chambers at the court premises on Wednesday afternoon for celebrating Hasina's birthday.

The lawyers beaten up were identified as Sanwar Mallick, Shaheen Khan and Tania Sultana, who are said to be members of the Bangabandhu Awami Lawyers Council.

Expressing grave concern over the incident, Justice Makers Bangladesh in France (JMBF) said that the reported violence occurred on court premises, which must remain safe, independent and free from partisan intimidation.

“Any politically motivated violence against lawyers threatens not only the victims but also the independence of the legal profession, the administration of justice and the rule of law,” it noted

Stressing that a lawyer’s actual, alleged or perceived political affiliation can never justify violence, intimidation, harassment or retaliation, the rights body said that lawyers must be able to perform their professional duties and exercise their fundamental rights without fear of “politically motivated” attacks.

According to the victims, several lawyers affiliated with the Awami League had celebrated former Prime Minister Hasina’s birthday on Monday. In protest, BNP leaders and workers organised a procession on the court premises on Wednesday afternoon, led by Shariatpur Sadar Upazila BNP General Secretary Mahbub Morshed.

The victims alleged that during the procession, lawyer Sanwar Mallick was assaulted on the stairs of the District and Sessions Judge Court in Shariatpur. He was later allegedly dragged to the front of the court building and beaten again.

They further alleged that after the procession, BNP workers entered the chambers of lawyers Shahin Khan and Tania Sultana in a building adjacent to the Lawyers’ Association and attacked them, Bangladeshi media reported.

JMBF called on the Government of Bangladesh and relevant authorities to immediately conduct an independent, impartial, transparent and effective investigation into the assaults and vandalism and bring all those responsible to justice, irrespective of political affiliation, professional status or influence,

The rights body urged the international community to continue monitoring attacks and intimidation against members of Bangladesh’s legal profession and to engage with the Government of Bangladesh to safeguard the independence of lawyers, the security of judicial institutions and the rule of law.

--IANS

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