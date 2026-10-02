CM Himanta Sarma dials Lovlina after Asian Games gold, says Assam proud of ‘Golden Girl’

Guwahati, Oct 2 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday spoke to boxer Lovlina Borgohain over the phone and congratulated her on winning the gold medal in the 75kg boxing category at the Asian Games, describing the achievement as a moment of immense pride for the state and the country.

Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina won the gold after beating China’s Bao Ziyi 5-0 in the final, becoming only the second Indian woman boxer to win Asian Games gold after Mary Kom.

CM Sarma said he personally called the Assam-born boxer to convey his best wishes on behalf of the people of Assam, coinciding with her birthday. “Just spoke to Lovlina over call and extended my best wishes on behalf of the people of Assam on her birthday as well as for this prized gold at the Asian Games. She is super elated, and so are we,” Sarma said in a social media post.

Earlier, congratulating Lovlina on her gold medal, Sarma described her as Assam’s “Golden Girl” and said there could be no bigger birthday gift than winning the ultimate honour for the country. “Our Golden Girl punches it off in style. Congratulations, Lovlina Borgohain, on bagging GOLD in the 75kg boxing category at the Asian Games,” Sarma said.

“There can be no bigger gift to oneself on a birthday than bagging the ultimate honour for the country. We are so proud of you Lovlina! The nation is proud of you and celebrates this achievement. Assam awaits your glorious return,” he added.

Lovlina's gold-winning performance has brought fresh sporting glory to Assam, with the boxer emerging as one of the state’s prominent sporting figures on the international stage. The Chief Minister’s phone call came shortly after her victory, with Sarma saying the boxer was “super elated” following the triumph.

Lovlina, who hails from Assam’s Golaghat district, has represented India at major international boxing events and has previously won medals at the Olympics and World Championships. Her Asian Games gold adds another major achievement to her international career. Sarma said he would meet the boxer after her return to Guwahati, allowing her time to celebrate the landmark victory.

--IANS

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