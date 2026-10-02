October 02, 2026 2:50 PM हिंदी

India’s frozen food products head for Canada

India’s frozen food products head for Canada

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has facilitated the dispatch of a consignment of 24 metric tonnes of frozen food products from Sonipat in Haryana to Canada, according to a statement issued by the Commerce Ministry on Friday.

The Farmer Producer Organisations (FPO)-led export consignment includes green peas, mixed vegetables, peas and carrots, sweet corn and samosa, among other products.

The shipment, exported by Aterna Foods Producer Company Limited, comprises 2,295 boxes of frozen food products with a total shipment value of 35,140 Canadian dollars. The exporting unit was supported by APEDA under its Financial Assistance Scheme, according to an official statement.

The shipment marks another step towards expanding international market opportunities for Indian processed food products and connecting FPOs with global buyers and markets.

The export highlights the growing role of FPOs in developing export-oriented value chains and enabling farmers to access international markets. APEDA has been facilitating linkages between FPOs and exporters through initiatives aimed at strengthening market access and connecting farmer groups with export opportunities.

By linking agricultural produce with processing and international markets, the FPO-led model can support improved returns for producers and strengthen the participation of farmer groups in the export value chain.

While flagging off the exports, APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev congratulated the exporter and stakeholders, noting that the direct export by the FPO would significantly enhance value realisation for producers. He also acknowledged NIFTEM’s valuable contribution and expressed optimism about expanding exports to the Canadian market.

APEDA, under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, continues to facilitate market linkages and export opportunities for Indian agricultural and processed food products while supporting the integration of farmer groups into global value chains, the statement added.

The exports also come at a time of improved India-Canada relations after the new government led by Mark Carney came to power in Canada. This makes it more important for Canada to promote trade with other partners such as India.

--IANS

sps/na

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