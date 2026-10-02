Javed Akhtar on Captain Smit Machchhar: ‘He deserves an award like Maha Vir Chakra’

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Veteran lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar has praised Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his actions during an alleged mid-air incident involving a Flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

Taking to Instagram, Akhtar lauded Machchhar’s courage and expressed the view that the pilot should be recognized for his actions. “Hats off to Smit Machchhar!! Undoubtedly he deserves an award like Maha Vir Chakra,” Akhtar wrote.

For the unversed, the Maha Vir Chakra is India’s second-highest military honour and is awarded to members of the armed forces for exceptional acts of bravery in the face of the enemy.

Machchhar was reportedly piloting the Flydubai flight when the co-pilot allegedly attacked him and attempted to take control of the aircraft. Despite being injured, the captain managed to respond to the situation, while passengers and crew members intervened. The aircraft was subsequently diverted and landed safely in Saudi Arabia.

Captain Smit Machchhar’s actions have drawn praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Bollywood celebrities, who took to social media to commend the Indian pilot’s courage. PM Modi called Machchhar a “hero” and said his actions helped save lives and avert a major tragedy.

Modi tweeted, “Captain Smit Machchhar has shown the world the highest form of courage. Without fearing for his own life, he fought valiantly and prevented another 9/11 like attack from happening. 140 crore Indians salute Captain Smit and are praying for his well-being.”

Actors including R. Madhavan, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Deverakonda, Sonam Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, Jackie Shroff, and Kangana Ranaut also expressed their admiration for Machchhar. Madhavan wished the captain a speedy recovery, while Deverakonda praised his actions and prayed for his well-being.

Machchhar reportedly underwent surgery after the incident and remains in stable condition as he continues to receive medical care in Saudi Arabia. Originally from Mumbai, he is an experienced commercial pilot who has spent more than a decade flying Boeing 737 aircraft.

--IANS

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