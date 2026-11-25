Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Singer Shreya Ghoshal has shared her excitement about performing her song ‘Mahiya’ live with rapper Badshah for the first time.

She described the experience as a memorable one. Taking to Instagram, Shreya penned a special note for Badshah, recalling their first live performance together and praised his energy on stage. She said that although they had enjoyed collaborating in the past, sharing the stage for ‘Mahiya’ was a different experience altogether.

Sharing her video, the ‘Sunn Raha Hai’ singer wrote, “Badshah, you know how much we loved collaborating with each other, but doing Mahiya live together for the first time was something else. The second you walked on stage, I knew we were going to have way too much fun.” Shreya also showered praise on the rapper, calling him a superstar while adding a playful touch to her message. “You really are the biggest superstar and somehow still our pookie. Love you @badshah,” she added.

In the video, Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah were seen sharing the stage as they performed their song ‘Mahiya’ live for the first time. Both singers appeared to be enjoying the moment as they sang together, with Shreya's melodious vocals complementing Badshah's distinct musical style. They were seen engaging with the audience while delivering the track.

For the unversed, ‘Mahiya’ is a Hindi pop single that was released on November 4, 2026. The track is composed and written by Badshah. Actress Avneet Kaur featured in its music video, which is directed by Piyush and Shazia.

Earlier, Avneet Kaur, who features in the music video, had also expressed her excitement ahead of the song's release. Sharing a glimpse of the project on social media, she described it as a special experience and hinted at the fun and magic that went into making it.

“Been waiting to share this. A little madness, a lot of magic. This one is so so special! Mahiya. Can’t wait for you all to see this one on 4th Nov!!!!!!” Avneet wrote.

--IANS

ps/