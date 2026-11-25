Christchurch, Nov 25 (IANS) New Zealand pacer Matt Henry on Wednesday called the match-saving resistance of Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips in the first Test against India as solid proof of the batting line-up's growing grit despite the visitors keeping the hosts under sustained pressure.

On a benign pitch at the Basin Reserve, Mitchell and Phillips defied India for 43 overs on day five to help New Zealand escape with a draw and steer the hosts to 239/5 in their second innings. While Mitchell made an unbeaten 49 off 186 balls, Phillips scored 26 not out off 126 deliveries.

"For us we're on that path of just keep growing really and I think it was just another tick in the box I suppose with our grittiness of our batting line-up. The way that we've shown in England, when we won that Test match, the way that the batters were able to dig deep in some tough situations and absorb pressure when needed and then to be able to put pressure on teams as well and I think that's just a great place for us to be in.

"What it's like in Test cricket, it doesn't always go your way. So the ability to suck up some moments and then find those moments where you can put the pressure back on the opposition and taking those moments. For us it was a bit of absorbing in the last game which was okay, I think we handled it well and we came away with the draw which gives us a lot of confidence," Henry told reporters in a press conference ahead of the second Test at Hagley Oval, starting on Friday.

The first Test was called off despite an hour left, and Henry linked that decision to the bowlers shouldering a heavy workload. "I think the way that Daryl and GP batted was pretty defiant and I think when you're in that situation and the bowlers had put a lot of work in as well.

“They had some pretty heavy loads to get to that point here and it's a big series coming up and still a lot of cricket to play. So look, that's the game we play isn't it so the decision out there was to shake hands which I probably wasn't reading into it too much."

Henry acknowledged that India had batted well in that match, declaring on a massive 720/9, but felt New Zealand took more positives than negatives, especially in how the batters handled fatigue and pressure in the closing stages.

"It's great to be home. Fingers crossed we can get a bit of bounce out there and we're just glad to be here. Obviously, it was a big challenge out there and I think that India batted really well and also when you reflect on a game like that, there's a lot of positives for us to take out there as well.

"I think the way we stayed patient with the ball in areas, there's some great signs from us from a control point of view and then tired legs and tired minds, it's pretty tough to bat and I think the way that the guys were able to, I suppose, navigate the pressures early on and see out for a really good draw for us was really impressive. So, lots of good things to take and I think there's more positives than negatives," he added.

With the ball, New Zealand tried an unusual approach at the Basin Reserve: wicketkeeper Tom Blundell stood up to the stumps against the pacers. Henry said the tactic was designed for a slow pitch where the edges were not carrying to the slip cordon.

"For us when you have someone like Tom Blundell keeping the way he is, it gives you so much confidence and I think that was probably the mode of dismissal that was kind of out there at the basin was it was wickets in play. Hanging the ball outside off for an edge was probably not the mode of the way that it wasn't quite carrying so the question was how are we going to be effective.

"So by having this keeper up, keeping the batter in their crease and trying to expose that dismissal was why we did it for such a long period of time. I think if there was a little bit more bounce on offer then obviously you can change your tactics, go a little bit wider and try to bring slips in play. But that wasn't the case so I think for us adapting to that kind of mindset, wicket to wicket, being boring for a long period of time and trying to create pressure.

"So sometimes that's all you can do and we tried some bumper plans, we tried a few things as well. But I think when you have someone like Tom Blundell you have so much confidence you can still bowl your bumper, run in and he's going to be okay, which is the main thing," he explained.

Henry also backed fellow pacer Jacob Duffy, who went for 201 runs and took just one wicket in Wellington, to come good by adding that he had willingly taken on the team's attacking short-ball plans on an unhelpful pitch.

"For us, we talked about it a lot, it was about trying things in different moments. I think the ability he's shown over the years of a classy bowler he is and he's all about the team so when we suggest maybe we do a bumper plan here he's not worried about his personal figures.

“He's trying to have an impact on the game and the moments that he had required him to probably be more attacking on quite a docile wicket so for him to just buy into that team-first mentality is so impressive and there's no question about the skill.

"For us, there were moments that we needed someone to try a different plan and he was open to do that and I think that's probably the quality of the side not worrying about the outcome, but how you're trying to have an impact on the game.

“I think it's shown over the last few years that impacts he's had have been match winning impacts because of his mindset like that. So we're not too worried really whatsoever about that. I think it's more about what he's bringing to the table and he is nothing but a team man and doing great stuff for us and I'm sure that will continue," he concluded.

--IANS

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