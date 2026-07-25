July 25, 2026 12:36 PM हिंदी

Shabana Azmi says she'll remain in isolation after contracting H1N1, is receiving on-ground protest updates

Shabana Azmi says she'll remain in isolation after contracting H1N1, is receiving on-ground protest updates

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Veteran actress and activist Shabana Azmi has said she will remain in isolation for the next five days after contracting H1N1.

She added that even as she continues to stay in isolation, she still stands strong with the students and protestors in solidarity.

Sharing a picture from the protest on her social media account, the actress revealed that although she could not attend the gathering, she has been receiving first-hand updates from young people on the ground.

"My dear Mumbaikars, I was meant to join your protest yesterday, but I've come down with H1N1 and need to remain in isolation for the next five days. Even so, I want to express my solidarity and appreciation. I'm receiving first-hand reports from the young people on the ground, many of them have taken part in a protest for the first time and have experienced how much their voice counts. I continue to be inspired by your courage and commitment and stand by you in solidarity," she wrote while sharing a motivational poem by legendary poet father Kaifi Azmi

According to her team, the 74-year-old actress who has contracted swine flu, is running a high fever of 102 degrees.

A statement from her team shared on Thursday, read, "Shabana ji was meant to go to the protest today but she has contracted swine flu with 102 fever and has been advised rest by the doctor."

The 74-year-old actress had earlier been seen actively participating in the protests, and was sharing regular updates from the ground through her social media handles.

During one of the protest gatherings, she had also fallen ill and was taken to an emergency medical centre.

–IANS

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