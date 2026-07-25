Pune EOW extradites mastermind from UAE in Rs 88 crore investment scam

Pune, July 25 (IANS) The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Pune Police has extradited and arrested Avinash Arjun Rathod, the mastermind behind a Rs 88 crore investment fraud case, from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after completing the required international legal procedures.

Rathod is accused of duping investors of nearly Rs 88 crore by luring them with promises of unusually high returns.

According to officials, Rathod had been absconding for a prolonged period, prompting investigating agencies to initiate legal proceedings at the international level.

A Red Corner Notice had been issued against him, following which he was traced and detained by authorities in the UAE.

After being brought back to India, Rathod was formally arrested by the Pune Police's Economic Offences Wing at Mumbai International Airport before being taken to Pune.

He was subsequently produced before a court, which remanded him to 10 days of police custody for detailed interrogation.

Police said the case was originally registered at Chatushringi Police Station in Pune in 2023 under Crime No. 281/2023. The FIR invoked Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, banker, merchant or agent) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, along with Sections 3 and 4 of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act.

The complaint was lodged on April 20, 2023, following which the investigation was transferred to the Economic Offences Wing of Pune City Police.

During the course of the investigation, police found that Avinash Arjun Rathod, director of Baner-based APS Wealth Ventures LLP, along with his wife, Vishakha Avinash Rathod, allegedly induced investors to deposit money by assuring them of attractive and high returns within a short period.

Although formal investment agreements were executed with investors, the promised returns were allegedly never paid and the invested amounts were not refunded.

According to investigators, the complainant alone had invested Rs 86,37,500 in the company, which was allegedly never returned. As the probe progressed, investigators found that the alleged fraud extended far beyond a single investor, with a large number of people being persuaded to invest in similar schemes. The total alleged fraud is estimated to be around Rs 88 crore.

Soon after the case was registered, Avinash Rathod and his wife allegedly absconded. Suspecting that the duo might flee abroad, the police initiated preventive measures and issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against both accused on April 24, 2024, to prevent them from leaving the country or facilitate their arrest upon arrival in India.

Subsequently, the Special MPID Court at Shivajinagar in Pune issued Standing Arrest Warrants against both accused under Section 70 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Proceedings under Section 82 of the CrPC to declare them Proclaimed Offenders were also initiated. Investigators later filed a chargesheet before the court, and the passports of both accused were suspended as part of the legal process.

Despite extensive searches conducted across the country, investigators were unable to trace the accused, prompting them to seek assistance from international agencies.

On June 4, 2026, a Red Corner Notice was issued against both Avinash Rathod and Vishakha Rathod. Acting on the notice, authorities in the UAE detained Avinash Rathod.

Officials said Rathod was extradited to India on July 23, 2026. Upon his arrival at Mumbai International Airport, he was formally arrested by the Pune Police's Economic Offences Wing before being taken to Pune and produced before the court, which granted his custodial remand for 10 days.

The Economic Offences Wing has now intensified its investigation into the financial trail of the alleged fraud. Investigators are trying to ascertain how the approximately Rs 88 crore collected from investors was utilised, whether the money was diverted into properties or other assets, whether any funds were transferred abroad, and the extent of the involvement of other associates in the alleged network.

Officials believe that Rathod's custodial interrogation could lead to significant disclosures regarding the alleged investment fraud, including details about the movement of funds and the wider network involved in the operation.

Pune Police also said efforts are underway on a priority basis to secure the return of the remaining accused, who are believed to be hiding abroad.

Investigators are maintaining close coordination with international agencies to complete the legal process for their extradition.

--IANS

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