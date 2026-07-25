Adah Sharma: Experienced that once you have a hit, then more people trust you with bigger stuff

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Actress Adah Sharma says after she tasted success with the hit film “The Kerala Story,” it helped in opening doors to bigger and more challenging opportunities.

Contrary to the belief that actresses often face lack of well-written roles after starring in a hit project, Adah shared that the film helped her bag a diverse range of complex characters.

Asked if she experienced a lack of well-written roles after a hit film, Adah told IANS: “I actually experienced that once you have a hit, then more people trust you with bigger stuff.”

After The Kerala Story, Adah revealed that the doors opened in a big way.

She explained: “I'm getting the kind of roles every actor dreams of characters that are challenging, unpredictable and completely different from one another.”

The actress shot to fame with her work in the blockbuster “The Kerala Story.” The film tells the story of Shalini, a former nursing student from Kerala, who later becomes the wife of a terrorist, testifying to her life story and her journey from being a naive girl to another victim of terrorism.

Adah is all set to step into the world of Marathi cinema with the upcoming film titled Gajra, which is based on true events. The upcoming film directed by Shreyas Jadhav will hit the screens next year in 2027.

The 34-year-old actress is best known for her work in the Vidyut Jammwal-starrer “Commando” franchise.

Adah had made her acting debut with the 2008 Hindi horror film, 1920. She was then seen in films such as Hasee Toh Phasee, Heart Attack, S/O Satyamurthy and Kshanam.

She was recently seen in the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Governor directed by Chinmay D. Mandlekar. The film is inspired by the events surrounding the 1990 Indian economic crisis featuring the institutional framework between the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Government of India (GoI).

--IANS

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