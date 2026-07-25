World Cup hero Vozinha set for Colo Colo move after agreement reached

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, one of the breakout stars of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, is set to continue his remarkable rise after reaching an agreement to join Chilean giants Colo Colo, club president Anibal Mosa confirmed on Friday.

The 40-year-old free agent is set to go to Chile in the coming days for a medical examination before the transfer is completed and he is officially presented at the Estadio Monumental.

Mosa told the reporters earlier on, before Colo Colo's league game against Deportes Limache, that Vozinha would be one of the club's players and that in the coming days he would go to Chile, have the standard medical examinations, and then be introduced at the Estadio Monumental.

Mosa stated that the experienced goalkeeper had won the chance through his excellent performances at the World Cup, although he also acknowledged that the transfer would bring a commercial advantage to the Chilean club.

Even though the deal has not yet been officially completed, Colo Colo hinted at the signing on social media by posting an image which seemed to display Vozinha's characteristic curly hair and thus excited the supporters.

Vozinha emerged as one of the tournament's greatest surprises after having left the Portuguese second-division club Chaves prior to the World Cup; he was subsequently included in FIFA's fan-voted World Cup Dream Team as a result of his series of inspiring performances while playing in the tournament with Cape Verde.

In Cape Verde's successful campaign the experienced goalkeeper played a vital part by keeping the eventual champions, Spain, without scoring in a goalless draw and then again showing excellent form by getting the eventual runners-up, Argentina, into extra time in the Round of 32; his remarkable performances made him one of the standout features of the tournament and have now led to a transfer to one of South America's most successful clubs.

--IANS

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