July 25, 2026 12:37 PM हिंदी

World Cup hero Vozinha set for Colo Colo move after agreement reached

World Cup hero Vozinha set for Colo Colo move after agreement reached

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, one of the breakout stars of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, is set to continue his remarkable rise after reaching an agreement to join Chilean giants Colo Colo, club president Anibal Mosa confirmed on Friday.

The 40-year-old free agent is set to go to Chile in the coming days for a medical examination before the transfer is completed and he is officially presented at the Estadio Monumental.

Mosa told the reporters earlier on, before Colo Colo's league game against Deportes Limache, that Vozinha would be one of the club's players and that in the coming days he would go to Chile, have the standard medical examinations, and then be introduced at the Estadio Monumental.

Mosa stated that the experienced goalkeeper had won the chance through his excellent performances at the World Cup, although he also acknowledged that the transfer would bring a commercial advantage to the Chilean club.

Even though the deal has not yet been officially completed, Colo Colo hinted at the signing on social media by posting an image which seemed to display Vozinha's characteristic curly hair and thus excited the supporters.

Vozinha emerged as one of the tournament's greatest surprises after having left the Portuguese second-division club Chaves prior to the World Cup; he was subsequently included in FIFA's fan-voted World Cup Dream Team as a result of his series of inspiring performances while playing in the tournament with Cape Verde.

In Cape Verde's successful campaign the experienced goalkeeper played a vital part by keeping the eventual champions, Spain, without scoring in a goalless draw and then again showing excellent form by getting the eventual runners-up, Argentina, into extra time in the Round of 32; his remarkable performances made him one of the standout features of the tournament and have now led to a transfer to one of South America's most successful clubs.

--IANS

hs/

LATEST NEWS

Kay Kay Menon says from 'Honeymoon Travels' to 'Farzi', genre has never bothered him

Kay Kay Menon says from 'Honeymoon Travels' to 'Farzi', genre has never bothered him

‘Trust your skills and process’: Yash Thakur recalls Gambhir’s advice after India call-up

‘Trust your skills and process’: Yash Thakur recalls Gambhir’s advice after India call-up

Shehnaaz Gill on love: Whether it's complete or not, it shouldn't matter

Shehnaaz Gill on love: Whether it's complete or not, it shouldn't matter

Archana Puran Singh on her iconic role Miss Briganza's from ‘KKHH’: Have left her far behind, hope the public does too

Archana Puran Singh on her iconic role 'Ms Braganza' from ‘KKHH’: Have left her far behind, hope the public does too

Rs 69,725 crore package strengthens shipbuilding industry, maritime financing in India

Rs 69,725 crore package strengthens shipbuilding industry, maritime financing in India

Pakistan's PPP stages rallies across Sindh over alleged water ‘theft’, threatens province-wide protest

Pakistan's PPP stages rallies across Sindh over alleged water ‘theft’, threatens province-wide protest

‘A spectacular performance’: PM Modi hails para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar’s CWG 2026 bronze

‘A spectacular performance’: PM Modi hails para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar’s CWG 2026 bronze

Rakul Preet Singh b’day pens not for mom: Thank you for believing in me before I believed in myself

Rakul Preet Singh pens b'day note for mom: Thank you for believing in me before I believed in myself

Actor Jai meets TN CM Vijay; calls interaction a "warm and welcoming meeting with my brother" (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Actor Jai meets TN CM Vijay; calls interaction a "warm and welcoming meeting with my brother"

Jackky Bhagnani pens b’day note for mother-in-law: Thank you for opening your heart to me from day one

Jackky Bhagnani pens b’day note for mother-in-law: Thank you for opening your heart to me from day one