Punjab-based gang built global organised crime network, claims FBI

Washington, July 17 (IANS) A sweeping US federal indictment has alleged that a Punjab-based criminal gang evolved into a sprawling transnational organised crime syndicate with more than 1,000 members and associates operating across five continents, generating millions of dollars through murder, kidnapping, drug trafficking, extortion, weapons trafficking, money laundering and human smuggling.

The 44-page indictment, a copy of which was obtained by IANS, provides one of the most detailed public accounts yet by US authorities of how an alleged organised crime network originating in India's Punjab expanded into an international enterprise spanning North America, Europe and Oceania.

Filed in the US District Court for the Central District of California, the indictment charges 15 defendants, including alleged gang leader Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Indian national Nitish Kaushal, who was arrested by the FBI in Vermont on Friday after being placed on the bureau's Most Wanted list earlier this week.

According to US prosecutors, the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Organised Crime Group originated in Punjab under the leadership of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, who was formerly associated with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi before establishing an independent criminal network that eventually became a rival organisation.

The indictment alleges that what began as a regional criminal group transformed into "a transnational criminal syndicate headquartered in India" with members and associates across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Prosecutors allege the organisation eventually grew to include more than 1,000 members and associates worldwide, including more than 100 members and associates in the United States.

According to the indictment, members of the organisation engaged in a wide range of criminal activities, including murder, murder-for-hire, kidnapping, drug trafficking, extortion, firearms trafficking, money laundering and human smuggling.

The court filing alleges the gang used violence to protect its criminal enterprises, eliminate rivals, punish members suspected of disloyalty and intimidate victims into complying with extortion demands. Prosecutors further allege members publicly claimed responsibility for acts of violence through social media to build the organisation's reputation and instil fear.

One of the indictment's most striking allegations concerns the group's recruitment methods.

According to prosecutors, the organisation deliberately recruited vulnerable and disadvantaged young people in Punjab, including minors, because they faced lower criminal penalties if caught.

Recruiters allegedly promised money, notoriety, influence and opportunities to leave India through student or work visas.

The indictment alleges that in some cases recruits were paid as little as 20,000 rupees (about $200) to commit murders on behalf of the organisation. Loyal members were allegedly rewarded by being sent to operate in countries including the United States and Canada.

The indictment also outlines what prosecutors describe as an extensive international narcotics distribution network.

According to the court filing, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria personally managed lucrative drug trafficking routes in the United States through which members transported cocaine, methamphetamine and other narcotics across the country and into Canada.

Regional networks allegedly collected narcotics in Southern California before transferring them to long-haul semi-trucks for transport to destinations across the eastern United States and the US-Canada border, it said.

A standard shipment allegedly contained 100 kilograms or more of cocaine or methamphetamine.

Prosecutors further allege that members of the organisation routinely stole cocaine from rival trafficking groups and violently retaliated against anyone suspected of stealing drug consignments belonging to the gang.

The indictment also claims the organisation accepted murder-for-hire contracts as an additional source of income while sending a share of profits from drug trafficking, extortion and contract killings back to its leadership.

The alleged extortion operation described in the indictment stretched well beyond the United States.

According to prosecutors, gang members collected detailed information about extortion targets, often focusing on relatives living in India. Victims were allegedly contacted through encrypted messaging applications and threatened with violence unless they paid money.

One section of the indictment alleges that members worked with corrupt law enforcement officials in Punjab to facilitate extortion schemes.

According to prosecutors, gang members supplied false information about perceived rivals, leading to allegedly fabricated criminal cases. Victims or their family members were then allegedly contacted and asked to pay money in exchange for having those cases withdrawn or dismissed.

The indictment specifically names Gurinderjit Singh, identified as a law enforcement officer in Punjab, alleging that he assisted members of the organisation by pursuing false criminal accusations against victims before seeking payments to remove their names from the case. Those allegations remain unproven.

The court filing also alleges that the organisation developed a firearms trafficking operation.

According to prosecutors, members acquired firearms, ammunition and other weapons through straw purchasers in Nevada before selling them within the United States or smuggling them into Canada for profit.

Another allegation describes how the organisation's leadership allegedly continued directing operations despite incarceration.

The indictment claims Jaggu Bhagwanpuria managed global activities from a jail in India using contraband mobile phones and internet-based communication devices while continuing to oversee drug trafficking, extortion and acts of violence carried out by associates overseas.

The indictment further alleges that members understood it was extremely difficult to leave the organisation. Prosecutors claim those considered disloyal risked violent retaliation against themselves or their family members, particularly relatives living in India.

--IANS

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