Punjab AeroStrikers bounce back to beat Ayodhya Garjan, Tamil Titans qualify for VCL Super 6

Noida, Oct 13 (IANS) Punjab AeroStrikers registered a 2-1 victory over Ayodhya Garjan in the Volleyball Champions League (VCL) at the Noida Indoor Stadium, bouncing back from a second-set loss to seal the contest with a dominant performance in the decider.

The AeroStrikers started on a positive note, winning the opening set 21-18 in a closely fought battle. However, Ayodhya Garjan responded well in the second set, raising their level of play to secure a 21-16 win and bring the match level at 1-1.

With the contest evenly poised, Punjab AeroStrikers took charge in the deciding set. They displayed better coordination and maintained pressure on their opponents to win the third set 21-11, completing an impressive 2-1 victory.

Sanket Patil was named Player of the Match for his contribution to the AeroStrikers' win, while teammate Jaskaran Singh received the Impact Player award.

Reflecting on the victory, Sanket Patil said, “It was a competitive match, and Ayodhya Garjan played well to level the contest in the second set. We knew we had to regroup and execute our plans better in the decider. The team showed great coordination, stayed focused and played with confidence to finish strongly. I am happy to contribute to the win, and we will look to carry this momentum into our upcoming matches.”

The match was attended by Pandit Sunil Bharala, former minister of State, Government of Uttar Pradesh and former chairman of Labour Welfare Council, Uttar Pradesh, and Harshita Tomar, Indian Sailor, 2018 & 2026 Asian Games bronze medallist.

Tamil Titans, meanwhile, secured a place in the Super 6 of the Volleyball Champions League (VCL) after registering a 2-1 victory over Hooghly Hitters, winning the first two sets before the Hitters fought back in the third.

The Titans started well, edging out Hooghly 21-19 in the opening set. The second set proved to be an even closer contest, with both teams fighting hard for every point. With the score locked at 20-20, the Titans held their nerves to win the decisive point and clinch the set 21-20, moving within a set of victory.

Hooghly Hitters showed their fighting spirit in the third set. They found their rhythm and took control of the proceedings to register a convincing 21-10 win. However, the Titans had already done enough in the first two sets to seal the match 2-1 and confirm their qualification for the Super 6.

Tamil Titans' Abhishek was named Player of the Match for his performance, while teammate SR Rithuraj received the Impact Player award.

Speaking about the victory and the team's qualification, Abhishek said, “We are happy to have secured the win and qualified for the Super 6. It was a tough match, especially in the second set, when every point mattered. The team stayed focused, supported each other and showed composure in the crucial moments. Hooghly fought back strongly in the third set, but we are glad we could get the job done. We will now focus on preparing well for the Super 6.”

—IANS

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