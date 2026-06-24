(Priyanka Chopra Jonas lauds ‘Obsession’, says Hollywood’s barriers are falling

Los Angeles, June 24 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who was last seen in ‘The Bluff’, has shared her opinion on becoming a producer, and how she desires to expand her career in the U.S.

The actress also cited the low-budget horror smash hit ‘Obsession’ as a marker of how barriers to entry for talent and filmmakers have fallen, reports ‘Variety’.

She attended the Cannes Lions conference on Wednesday, and said, “I feel like if you have an idea, shoot it, put it on YouTube, and it can become ‘Obsession,’ the movie that just came out”.

“What a wonderful time to be an entertainer, to be in the entertainment business, because ideas are your currency”, she added.

As per ‘Variety’, that wasn’t always the case. Priyanka has been building a career in Hollywood for the last decade, said she faced some challenges when she got into film because she had no connections.

She said, “My parents were doctors, so none of us had any idea how to navigate film. It used to be such a niche industry when I first started. If you wanted to get into filmmaking, you had to figure out what department you wanted to be in”.

She also recalled being told early in her career that Indian cinema would “never be as global as Hollywood because we’re not English-language, and not everybody understands whatever language our movies might be in, whether Hindi, Telugu, Marathi or anything else”, she said.

She said she started her production house to support “new filmmakers, or filmmakers who have great ideas but don’t have the ability to open doors that I may be able to open”. The actress, who is coming off a pair of streaming hits ‘Citadel’ and ‘Heads of State’, also spoke candidly about wanting to take her English-language career to the next level.

“In my Hindi-language career, I’ve worked with all the best filmmakers and the best actors, I’ve told amazing stories and done a variety of genres. Whereas in America, in Hollywood, in my English-language work, I haven’t really done that as much”, she added.

She credited streaming services, and the pandemic, for pushing audiences to explore content from around the world.

--IANS

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