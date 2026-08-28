Priya Dutt reminisces about childhood memories with Sanjay Dutt on Raksha Bandhan: ‘We will always have each other’

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Priya Dutt shared a heartfelt note for her brother, actor Sanjay Dutt.

She celebrated their enduring bond and the memories they have created together over the years. Taking to Instagram, Priya looked back on their childhood and reflected on how their relationship has remained a constant through the different phases of life. Sharing a string of photos from their childhood days, she wrote, “From childhood memories to all that life has brought our way, some things never change. The love, the laughter, the arguments, the endless stories, the unspoken understanding… and the comfort of knowing that no matter where life takes us, we will always have each other.”

“We have grown up together, watched life change around us, celebrated some of its most beautiful moments, and stood beside each other through the difficult ones too. And somewhere through all those years, this bond has remained one of the few constants I can always come back to.

“Happy Raksha Bandhan, Bhaiya. Here’s to all the memories we have made, all the years we have walked through together, Always grateful to have you as my brother,” added Priya.

The first picture from their younger days showed Priya and Sanjay Dutt posing together for the camera. The other pictures featured the siblings enjoying special moments with their family.

Priya Dutt and Sanjay Dutt have shared a close sibling relationship since childhood. The siblings were raised by legendary actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt, whose influence continues to remain an important part of their lives.

Priya has often spoken about the special place Sanjay holds in her life. She has described her brother as a constant source of strength who has remained by her side through both the joyful and challenging phases of her journey.

Priya also frequently shares old family photographs on social media. Her throwback posts often feature precious moments from her childhood with Sanjay.

--IANS

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