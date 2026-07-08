July 08, 2026 1:34 PM हिंदी

Prime Volleyball League earns FIVB recognition, Season 5 to begin from Nov 30

Prime Volleyball League earns FIVB recognition, Season 5 to begin from Nov 30

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) The Federation Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) has officially recognised PVL as India’s premier professional volleyball league ahead of Season 5, scheduled to start on November 30.

Season 5 Player Auction will take place in Goa on August 17, during which franchises will select their teams from India's leading volleyball players, setting the scene for another eagerly awaited competitive season.

Further strengthening its position, clubs in the Prime Volleyball League will be able to participate in international tournaments organised by the Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA), Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC), and FIVB club events, following relevant regulations and qualification standards.

Tuhin Mishra, Director of Prime Volleyball League, said, “Season 5 marks a defining moment for the Prime Volleyball League. The FIVB recognition is a strong validation of the work that has gone in over the last four years to build a credible, competitive, and globally relevant league. Our focus remains on strengthening the ecosystem and creating meaningful opportunities for Indian players to succeed at the highest level.”

Joy Bhattacharjya, CEO, Prime Volleyball League, added, “From the outset, the aim has been to build a league that delivers both sporting excellence and long-term impact. This recognition reinforces that PVL is not just a tournament, but a platform shaping the future of volleyball in India. It is encouraging to see Indian volleyball moving in the right direction, reflected in the national team's rise from World No. 60 to World No. 42 in the FIVB rankings. We’re excited to continue building towards a stronger Indian volleyball ecosystem.”

With leading Indian and international players participating, Season 5 promises exciting, high-quality action as teams vie for top honors, marking another significant milestone in the ongoing growth of volleyball in India.

--IANS

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