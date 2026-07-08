Neeti Mohan says her track ‘Jooti Kasoori’ blends innocence and charm

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Playback singer Neeti Mohan, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her recently released track, ‘Jooti Kasoori’, has said that the track features a blend of innocence and charm.

‘Jooti Kasoori’ is a Punjabi folk-pop track, and is composed and written by Rehat, with additional lyrics by Panchhi and music production by Agaazz.

Talking about the song, Neeti Mohan said, “Jooti Kasoori instantly connected with me because of its beautiful blend of Punjabi folk roots and contemporary sensibilities”.

At its heart, Jooti Kasoori tells the playful story of a young man trying to woo the woman he admires. While the narrative unfolds through charming moments of romance and pursuit, Neeti Mohan captivates with her expressive vocals and stunning screen presence, bringing elegance, beauty, and warmth to every frame.

She further mentioned, “There’s a certain innocence and charm in the melody that makes it incredibly enjoyable to sing. I loved bringing this story to life, both as a singer and on screen, and I hope listeners connect with the warmth, romance, and playful spirit of the song”.

The music video of the song features Neeti Mohan, Diksha Munjal and Karan Jotwani. The track blends the soul of traditional melodies with contemporary appeal. What makes Jooti Kasoori stand out is its seamless fusion of classical Punjabi folk influences and modern lyricism. Rich in melody and rooted in tradition, the track carries a timeless charm while embracing a contemporary soundscape, creating a musical experience that feels both nostalgic and fresh.

Presented by T-Series and Bhushan Kumar, Jooti Kasoori is now available across all major streaming platforms, while the music video is streaming on the T-Series YouTube channel.

--IANS

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