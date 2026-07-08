Sivakarthikeyan gifts brand new car to 'Thaai Kizhavi' director Sivakumar Murugesan to celebrate film's 100-day run

Chennai, July 8 (IANS) Actor and producer Sivakarthikeyan, whose production house Sivakarthikeyan Productions produced the blockbuster commercial entertainer 'Thaai Kizhavi', has now gifted a brand-new Mahindra BE 6 car to the film's director Sivakumar Murugesan.

The car was presented on a day the makers chose to celebrate the film's successful completion of 100 days in theatres.

Taking to its social media timelines, Sivakarthikeyan Productions posted pictures of the film's producer Sivakarthikeyan gifting the car to director Sivakumar Murugesan and wrote, "A special gift for a journey we’ll always be proud of. #ThaaiKizhavi100 #ThaaiKizhavi."

It also said, "100 glorious days of #ThaaiKizhavi. Celebrating this incredible milestone by honouring the artists, technicians, distributors, exhibitors and everyone who made this journey possible. A heartfelt thank you to every soul who stood by the film and made it a Mega Blockbuster. #ThaaiKizhavi100."

It may be recalled that actress Radhikaa Sarathkumar, who had played the lead in the film, had showered praise on the director at the film's success meet that was held some months ago.

Radhika, while speaking at the 'Thaai Kizhavi' success meet, had said, “Kamal Haasan once told me, ‘Radhika, this film should succeed. If the film is good, you will be appreciated, but if the film becomes a success, everyone involved in it, including director Sivakumar Murugesan, will be noticed.’"

The actress had gone on to say,"I strongly feel that Sivakumar Murugesan will create a new wave in cinema just like Bharathiraja sir once did. This film has elevated everyone who worked on it. Right now, the entire industry is talking about the success of Thaai Kizhavi. Producers are even calling theatre owners to check the collections because they are curious about how the film is performing. That itself shows what a big moment this is for all of us in the team."

Pointing out that the film had succeeded commercially even with normal ticket prices, unlike many big-star films that released with higher ticket rates, Radhika Sarathkumar had said, "More importantly, Thaai Kizhavi has touched the core of human emotions. It speaks about people realizing their mistakes and correcting themselves, and in many ways the film conveys a message about men listening to the voice and soul of women, especially in a world where the younger generation is watching and learning."

--IANS

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