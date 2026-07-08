Kareena Kapoor clicks 'hot husband' Saif Ali Khan walking out of the sea in his swimwear, says 'summer's going well'

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor seems to be making the most of her family vacation, and her latest social media post is a proof of the same.

Kareena's latest post speaks all about her "hot husband" Saif Ali Khan.

On Wednesday, Kareena shared a series of candid pictures of Saif walking out from the crystal-clear sea during their beach holiday. In the pictures, the actor is seen emerging out of the water in bright neon orange swim shorts, flaunting his toned physique as his dearest wife captures the moment from the shore.

Sharing the pictures, Kareena captioned the post, "Summer's going well #HotHusband," followed by rainbow, red heart and fire emoticon.

On Tuesday, the actress had treated fans to another adorable glimpse from the vacation by posting a picture of son Taimur Ali Khan standing besides his mom as she photographed a bowl full of fresh fruits that she seemed to have enjoyed for breakfast.

For the uninitiated, Saif and Kareena according to reports, are currently vacationing in Greece.

Talking about their love story, Kareena and Saif first met on the sets of 'Tashan' in 2007. Their friendship soon blossomed into romance, and after dating for many years, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on October 16, 2012.

They are parents to two sons, Taimur Ali Khan, born in 2016, and Jehangir Ali Khan, born in 2021.

On the professional front, Kareena is gearing up for Meghna Gulzar's 'Daayra', where she will be seen sharing screen space with Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran for the first time. The much-awaited drama is set to release on September this year.

Saif Ali Khan was seen in the crime thriller film, Kartavya which premiered on May 15, 2026. He essayed the role of a gritty police officer pushed to his limits.

–IANS

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