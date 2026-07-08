'Honour to serve people': India thanks Venezuela for acknowledging Operation Amistad

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) India on Wednesday said that the humanitarian assistance following the devastating June 24 twin earthquakes in Venezuela was an "honour" and reflected the enduring friendship between the two nations.

In a statement posted on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that it was an honour for India to serve the people of Venezuela through Operation Amistad.

India had launched 'Operation Amistad' to support Venezuela following devastating twin earthquakes of magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 on June 24 that claimed over 2,900 lives and caused widespread destruction across the country. Indian Army had established a field hospital in Venezuela to provide medical assistance to the people affected by the earthquake.

"Thank you for your kind words. It was an honour to serve the people of Venezuela through Operation Amistad, reflecting the enduring friendship between our two countries," Jaiswal posted on X.

The MEA's response came after the Venezuelan government thanked the Indian team for the assistance. More than 1900 affected people were provided treatment at the field hospital set up by the Indian Army in Venezuela, according to the statement shared by Venezuela's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Venezuelan government bid farewell to 41 doctors and paramedics of the Indian Army, who arrived on June 27 to provide humanitarian assistance after the twin earthquakes on June 24.

A farewell ceremony was held at the 'Simon Bolivar' International Airport in La Guaira, where Venezuela's Vice Minister for International Communication, Rander Pena, thanked the Indian staff and India's Ambassador to Venezuela, P.K. Ashok Babu.

On Tuesday, Venezuela's Minister of Foreign Affairs Yvan Gil expressed gratitude to health professionals from India and lauded their work, as they provided medical assistance to the people of Venezuela at the field hospital set up by the Indian Army. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending help to Venezuela.

"On behalf of the Bolivarian Government, we wish to express our most sincere gratitude to all the health professionals from the sister Republic of India, who provided care to the Venezuelan men and women affected by the earthquakes at the field hospital set up in La Rinconada, as part of Operation Friendship," Yvan Gil posted on X.

"Venezuela has been a witness to the admirable humanitarian work carried out by the Indian doctors, performing everything from complex surgeries to dental treatments. Likewise, we extend our gratitude to Ambassador P.K. Ashok Babu and to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their generous support and for extending a helping hand to the Venezuelan people," he added.

India's Operation Amistad concluded on Monday with the Army Field Hospital being closed after serving the people of Venezuela.

"Operation Amistad - The Army Field Hospital closed this afternoon. The medical team has won over the hearts and minds of the Venezuelan people during their week of operations," the Indian Embassy in Venezuela wrote on X.

According to the MEA, the Army Field Hospital provided timely medical assistance to the people of the country following the disaster.

“The Army Field Hospital concluded its operations in Venezuela. Over the past week, the Army Field Hospital touched several lives and provided timely medical assistance,” the MEA wrote on X.

Many survivors and their families expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the treatment and care extended by the Indian personnel at the hospital.

Several videos shared by the MEA on X showed people praising the Indian medical team and thanking them for providing medical assistance.

--IANS

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