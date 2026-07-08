July 08, 2026 3:18 PM हिंदी

FIFA WC: Egypt files complaint to FIFA, demands referees be kicked out after Argentina loss

FIFA WC: Egypt files complaint to FIFA, demands referees be kicked out after Argentina loss

Cairo, July 8 (IANS) The Egyptian Football Federation (EFF) has reportedly approached the governing body FIFA, lodging a formal protest against the decisions of referee Francois Letexier after their team suffered a dramatic 3-2 defeat against the defending champions Argentina in Atlanta on Tuesday.

Egypt appeared close to a historic upset after taking a 2-0 lead, but Argentina produced a late comeback, with Lionel Messi playing a decisive role by scoring one goal and setting up another before Enzo Fernandez completed the turnaround in stoppage time.

However, the match left the Egyptian camp furious as several key decisions by the officials went against the team, including a disallowed goal following a VAR review and a penalty appeal that was not reviewed in the buildup to Argentina's winning goal.

According to a report in Spanish publication Diario AS, the president of the Egypt Football Association, Hany Abo Rida, has lodged a formal complaint with FIFA against French referee Francois Letexier and his officiating team.

The report further states that the complaint calls for an investigation into what Egypt describes as controversial decisions that went against the Pharaohs. The federation has also officially requested that the French officiating team be removed from the remainder of the tournament because of what it considers crucial errors.

Earlier, the Egyptian coach Hasan also showed disappointment with several decisions. He also suggested that the outcome was affected by factors beyond what happened on the pitch, even implying that there was a desire for Messi and Argentina to remain in the tournament.

"We looked better than the reigning champion - better in everything -, but the result was influenced by internal factors on the pitch and external factors off it," Hassan said. "Perhaps they wanted to keep the world champion in the competition. Perhaps they wanted Messi to stay in the running," he said in the post-match press conference.

"In football, there are sometimes external factors that go beyond the technical aspects. The world champion received support at every level," he added.

Hassan was particularly frustrated by the refereeing of French official Francois Letexier and pointed to two major incidents that he felt changed the course of the game: Egypt's disallowed goal and a late penalty appeal involving Alexis Mac Allister before Fernandez's decisive strike.

"We haven't seen respect or fair play," Hassan said. "A penalty was ruled out. It was not even checked by the VAR, and our second goal was remarkably, for whatever reason, disallowed. We have been treated unfairly, and it has been an injustice."

--IANS

sds/

LATEST NEWS

Babar Azam set for T20I captaincy return after regaining Test leadership: Report

Babar Azam set for T20I captaincy return after regaining Test leadership: Report

Indonesians throng streets to catch a glimpse of PM Modi on way to Prambanan Temple

Indonesians throng streets to catch a glimpse of PM Modi on way to Prambanan Temple

Ranjeet recalls calling Prem Chopra 'Thakur'; says the veteran star 'loves to crack jokes on himself'

Ranjeet recalls calling Prem Chopra 'Thakur', says the veteran star 'loves to crack jokes on himself'

Siddharth P. Malhotra: Jaideep Ahlawat likes to immerse himself in politics, social environment,psychology of his characters

Siddharth P. Malhotra: Jaideep Ahlawat likes to immerse himself in politics, social environment,psychology of his characters

4th T20I: When and where to watch ENG vs IND, know all details

4th T20I: When and where to watch ENG vs IND, know all details

Trump declares US ceasefire with Iran 'over'

Trump declares US ceasefire with Iran 'over'

Sensex crashes 1,600 points after Trump says Iran ceasefire is 'over'

Sensex crashes 1,600 points after Trump says Iran ceasefire is 'over'

ICC Rankings: Ishan, Abhishek retain top two spots; England players gain big after recent India thrashing

ICC Rankings: Ishan, Abhishek retain top two spots; England players gain big after recent India thrashing

FIFA WC: Egypt files complaint to FIFA, demands referees be kicked out after Argentina loss

FIFA WC: Egypt files complaint to FIFA, demands referees be kicked out after Argentina loss

'Honour to serve people': India thanks Venezuela for acknowledging Operation Amistad

'Honour to serve people': India thanks Venezuela for acknowledging Operation Amistad