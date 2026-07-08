EPFO completes CITES Project database to give members easier access to services

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has completed the process of migrating its entire database of member records to the new centralised national database, as part of the CITES Project (Centralised IT Enabled Services) initiative, to modernise the organisation’s service delivery to its members through automation and rule-based processing, it was announced on Wednesday.

The project is designed to enhance convenience for members, improve EPFO operational efficiency, thereby overall deliver transparent, and seamless citizen-centric services. Earlier, the services were tied to a particular Regional Office. Now, a member's service request can be processed from any authorised location across the country, the statement explained.

Key features of CITES include faster credit of annual interest, easier access to information for members, quicker claim settlement, automatic provident fund transfer upon change of job and easier rules for pensions.

The annual interest for FY 25-26, at 8.25 per cent to 34 crore member accounts estimated at over Rs 1.44 lakh crore, will be auto-processed and then verified by Field Authorities before crediting to the member account balances. Members will be able to view the interest credit in their passbook by July 15. Earlier, after the EPF interest rate was declared, it typically took until October–November for the interest to be credited to members' accounts, the statement said.

On login to the Member portal, members will now have access to a unified digital interface to view their membership details, provident fund balances, claim status, pensionable service records, and benefits availed, thereby ensuring transparency and access to information about their PF account and submission of claims.

Earlier, members' information was not available on a unified portal and remained scattered across different systems.

Member claims will undergo automated pre-validation prior to processing at EPFO offices. Any deficiencies or discrepancies will be identified upfront and appropriate guidance will be provided to members, thereby significantly reducing claim rejections and improving first-time acceptance rates.

A substantial proportion of member claims for advances up to Rs 5 lakh which are fully KYC linked and validated will be processed through an auto-settlement mechanism. Earlier, the auto-settlement limit for advance claims was Rs 1 lakh. It has now been enhanced to Rs 5 lakh.

Wherever additional information or clarification is required during claim processing, EPFO offices will be able to raise queries online through the system. Members can respond online, enabling faster resolution, minimising physical visits to EPFO offices, and further reducing claim rejections.

Claim payments will be processed through a centraliszed payment architecture and routed through faster electronic payment channels, ensuring secure, efficient, and timely credit of settlement amounts directly into members' bank accounts on the day of settlement.

Upon rejoining or taking up new employment, members will not be required to submit separate applications for the transfer of their Aadhaar-linked UAN based member accounts having provident fund accumulations. Transfer cases will be automatically initiated and settled.

Earlier, when members changed jobs, transferring their PF account required approvals from the previous employer, the new employer, and the EPFO office. In addition, members had to submit a separate claim to transfer their service history.

EPS scheme pensioners will be able to approach any PF office to avail any services or submit a life certificate. The centralised pension payment system enables the pension claim to be processed in any regional office and can be paid through any bank account anywhere in India.

Earlier, pensioners could receive their pension only through the Branch Office to which their Pension Payment Order (PPO) was linked.

--IANS

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