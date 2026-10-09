October 09, 2026 8:16 PM हिंदी

Premier League: Liverpool v Man City showdown in focus as competition returns after international break

Liverpool v Manchester City showdown in focus in the English Premier League as competition returns after international break. Photo credit: Manchester City

London, Oct 9 (IANS) The Premier League returns from the international break this weekend, with Sunday's clash between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield taking centrestage amid continuing uncertainty over City's financial rules case.

City won their opening five league matches to lead the standings before the break but faces an unresolved appeal against an independent commission's findings concerning breaches of the Premier League's financial regulations.

The club has denied wrongdoing, with potential sanctions adding to uncertainty over its future.

City could also face a hostile reception at Anfield, where the two clubs have contested several fiercely fought encounters during their recent title battles.

Erling Haaland faces a fitness assessment after being substituted early while on international duty, while Antoine Semenyo and Nico O'Reilly are also doubts. Phil Foden is suspended, reports Xinhua.

Arsenal will open Saturday's action at home against Leeds United, seeking to bounce back from a 3-0 defeat to Brighton before the break.

Manager Mikel Arteta, who signed a new contract during the international window, faces defensive concerns, with William Saliba sidelined and Cristhian Mosquera's availability uncertain. Forward Kai Havertz is also a doubt.

Aston Villa host unbeaten Brentford, while winless Fulham visit Ipswich Town looking to improve their defensive record.

Chelsea, coached by Xabi Alonso, host Bournemouth seeking greater defensive consistency. Cole Palmer could return after withdrawing from England's squad, while Joao Pedro is doubtful with a knee injury.

Bournemouth are expected to be without midfielder Alex Scott, who was injured on international duty.

Brighton visit Sunderland on a high after a 3-0 win over Arsenal before the break. Sunderland will be without striker Brian Brobbey and defender Dan Ballard.

Manchester United host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, with both clubs looking to improve on disappointing starts to the season. United have five points from five matches, while Tottenham sit bottom of the standings with two.

Crystal Palace host Nottingham Forest on Sunday, with Forest manager Oliver Glasner returning to face his former club.

Hull City also host Everton on Sunday, with both sides posing a threat from set pieces.

The round of matches concludes Monday when Coventry City host Newcastle United. Coventry are seeking their first home points of the season after recording their first victory of the campaign before the break.

--IANS

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